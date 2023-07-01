9h ago

Community's 'Ouma' and a recently-married couple strangled at Bloemfontein day-care centre

Iavan Pijoos
Betsie Kruger.
  • Betsie Kruger died at the day-care centre she owned for 19 years. 
  • Kruger and her daughter Janine and her son-in-law Christo Theron, 36, were brutally murdered at Die Byenes Children Care in Bloemfontein.
  • The family said they were distraught by their murders.

Betsie Kruger died a brutal death at the day-care centre she owned for over 19 years. She was not only loved by the community, but by the children she taught for many years. 

“Ouma” is what the children at the Die Byenes Children Day Care in Wilgehof, Bloemfontein used to call the 65-year-old woman.

The Wilgehof community was shocked when Kruger, her daughter Janine, 35, and her son-in-law Christo Theron, 36, were brutally murdered at the day care on Thursday morning.

Free State police said a preliminary investigation on the scene indicated that the three were tied up and strangled.

The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, a laptop, and personal items.

No arrests had been made.

Kruger’s mother, 91-year-old Aletta Becker, escaped the attack unharmed.

“We trust and believe that God made her sleep through everything,” Anria Kruger told News24.

Anria is married to one of Betsie’s sons.

Anria told News24 that her mother-in-law was loved by many.

Christo Theron.
Betsie Kruger and her daughter Janine Theron.
“She was not the children’s teacher, but they used to call her Ouma. She was loved dearly by the community,” she said.

She said that Christo and Janine recently got married.

“Janine was a gentle person and very loving. She was my mother-in-law’s right hand,” she said.

Anria said the community would commemorate their deaths by placing flowers and candles at the day care on Saturday.

“We are extremely shocked by their deaths and our hearts are broken.”

