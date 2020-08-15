1h ago

add bookmark

Commuter shot dead as Cape Town taxi feud intensifies

Nicole McCain
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Bellville Taxi Rank in Cape Town has been marred by violence.
The Bellville Taxi Rank in Cape Town has been marred by violence.
File, iStock
  • A commuter was killed in a shooting at the Bellville Taxi Rank in Cape Town.
  • The shooting was one of several over the past two days due to an ongoing feud between taxi operators.
  • Several people have been injured or wounded in the spate of shootings, including three taxi operators and a commuter.

A commuter was killed in a shooting at the Bellville Taxi Rank in Cape Town on Friday afternoon while another commuter and a taxi operator were injured.

It was believed to be part of an ongoing feud between taxi operators.

This followed two shootings on Friday morning, in which two taxi operators were wounded.

"Police are still combing two scenes at the Bellville Taxi Rank after renewed shootings that occurred late on Friday afternoon. It is alleged that unknown gunmen fired shots at the rank, killing a commuter, injuring another and a taxi operator after 16:00. A heavy police contingent is keeping [a] watchful eye on the taxi rank," police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

Two separate shooting incidents took place on Friday morning and left two operators wounded. Police arrested one person and seized a firearm following the incidents.

"Police were called to the taxi rank at 07:45 on Friday morning after several shots were fired, wounding two taxi operators. The wounded men were taken to a medical facility for treatment," Potelwa said.

The shootings were believed to be linked to an ongoing taxi feud between taxi operators, she said.

Shootings also took place on Thursday, after which police apprehended seven people at the taxi rank on the same day.

"They are still being questioned by police. No one was injured during the incident," Potelwa added.

Related Links
WATCH | 31 gas cylinders stolen from petrol station in Midrand, loaded into minibus taxi
Tracing of wanted taxi violence suspect led to shootout near Tshwane hospital, say cops
Fire guts part of Bellville Library in Cape Town
Read more on:
sapscape townbelvilletaxi violence
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
25% - 4078 votes
No I would not
31% - 5022 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 7306 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

5h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.38
(-0.05)
ZAR/GBP
22.72
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
20.56
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
12.45
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.19)
Gold
1942.90
(+0.07)
Silver
26.42
(+0.07)
Platinum
941.16
(+0.46)
Brent Crude
44.74
(-0.36)
Palladium
2104.73
(+0.41)
All Share
57077.48
(-0.60)
Top 40
52737.48
(-0.65)
Financial 15
10156.41
(-0.69)
Industrial 25
75107.47
(-0.84)
Resource 10
58926.78
(-0.40)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug 2020

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo