Companies that scored over R400m to sanitise Gauteng schools ordered to pay back the money

The Special Tribunal has ordered beneficiaries of a R431m Gauteng schools sanitation tender to pay back the money.

The Special Investigating Unit has probed the irregular awarding of tenders to decontaminate schools.

On Thursday, the Special Tribunal set aside the contracts awarded to several service providers.

The Special Tribunal has ordered several service providers who received over R400 million from the Gauteng Department of Education to sanitise schools at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, to pay back the money received through irregular contracts, with interest.



On Thursday, the Special Tribunal found that the department had not followed the proper procurement processes in awarding contracts to service providers worth R431 million.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) approached the tribunal to recoup the funds. The Special Tribunal's statutory mandate is to institute civil recovery proceedings on matters investigated by the SIU and to make appropriate orders.

"The SIU seeks to recover all profits made by service providers from the irregular contracts. To ensure the profits are calculated and recovered in full, the Special Tribunal ordered that the service providers must submit a statement and debatement of account in respect of their appointment, performance and payment to the SIU to determine the profits derived. If the accounting and the sum of profit determined is disputed by either the SIU or the service providers, the parties shall approach the Special Tribunal for an appropriate order on supplemented papers as necessary," said the SIU on Friday.

The tribunal ordered that the SIU be paid in 15 days, should there be no disputes on the accounting and the sum of profits.

READ | Companies called in to sanitise schools were irregularly appointed

"More than R60 million has been preserved pending final determination of profits derived from irregular contracts," said the crime-fighting unit.

The SIU's investigation revealed that the Gauteng Department of Education had not followed the correct procurement processes when selecting service providers, calling the process "haphazard and unfair".

The SIU found:

The investigation revealed that the procurement process was not cost-effective, as service providers were not paid per square meter of the area cleaned. Rather, a senior official in Gauteng education appears to have arbitrarily decided to offer a fee of R250 000 to R270 000 for the decontamination of primary schools; R250 000 to R290 000 for secondary schools; and R250 000 to R300 000 for district offices. The fees bear no relation to the work done by service providers or the cost of material used.

Investigations also revealed that some of the names of the service providers appointed were received via WhatsApp from education officials and that the businesses were appointed without checking if they were accredited or appeared on the central supplier database.

"The outcome of this review application is a continuation of the implementation of the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by state institutions. There are 45 matters enrolled in the Special Tribunal which are still awaiting adjudication to the combined value of R2.1 billion and will result in further recoveries for the State."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.