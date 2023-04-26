Company at the centre of KZN school nutrition programme debacle pulls out of contract

The company at the centre of the KwaZulu-Natal National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) debacle has pulled out of the contract.

Education MEC Mbali Frazer confirmed to News24 that Pacina Retail had withdrawn as service provider.

The department is expected to give more details on the separation later in the day, while the ANC in KZN welcomed the move.

Pacina Retail, the company at the centre of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) debacle in KwaZulu-Natal, has pulled out of its contract with the provincial department of education.

Education MEC Mbali Frazer confirmed to News24 on Wednesday afternoon that they had parted ways with Pacina Retail.

More details on the separation would be given later in the day, Frazer said.

KZN is the largest recipient of the NSNP with a budget of more than R2 billion to cater to about 2.4 million pupils across 5 400 schools in the province.

The meals are meant for some of the poorest pupils in low-fee schools with many coming from families who live below the poverty line.

The ANC in KZN criticised the programme's failure to provide fresh, daily meals for pupils since school began this term.

"Over the past few days, the people of this province, across all racial lines - the old and young - have collectively stated that there are problems associated with the National School Nutrition Programme," said ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo at a press briefing in Durban.

KZN premier orders probe into school nutrition programme amid claims of inadequate food supply

"We have received submissions from stakeholders in education, traditional leadership, religious leaders, political leaders and youth formations - all ventilating their concerns about the manner in which the NSNP is being rolled out."

The ANC met with Frazer "to go through submissions from the people of this province".

"She gave us feedback based on her assessments of the rollout of the programme during visits to a number of schools.

"After the submission from the MEC we have agreed that it is evident that the programme is near to a total collapse and drastic measures must be taken."

Mtolo described the nutrition programme, not as an act of charity, "but a bold step to achieve social justice for the most vulnerable in our society".

"Therefore, after the ANC has evaluated all relevant material facts it has come to a determination that there are serious breaches resulting in the nullity of the NSNP contract."



Unions on Tuesday also denounced Pacina Retail for failing to provide a vital service to pupils throughout the province.

National Teachers' Union president Sibusio Malinga said a statement by the education department that 90% of schools received food was false.

"They said there was an improvement and issued a statement saying 90% of schools received food. … That is completely untrue."

SA Democratic Teachers' Union KZN secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said the union was disturbed by the department's failure to immediately address the crisis.

"Even after numerous calls were made to senior [department] management, schools continue to not receive food."

Caluza claimed some schools received sub-standard food.



