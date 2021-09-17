48m ago

add bookmark

Company director arrested for alleged Covid-19 TERS fraud

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images

A company director has been arrested after allegedly claiming TERS funds from the Department of Labour on behalf of his employees and using the money claimed to service his payroll. 

Andre Rudolph Appelgryn, 64, was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Cape Town earlier on Friday.

According to the Hawks, Appelgryn claimed money from the Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) fund from the labour department between May and June 2020.

This was on behalf of 44 staff working for him prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and he allegedly used the claimed money to service his payroll. 

READ | Company director, acting municipal manager charged with tender fraud at the Mafube Local Municipality

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said that this resulted in a joint investigation between UIF and the police after they realised that the TERS monies were claimed unlawfully as the workers were working through lockdown and receiving their full salaries. 

"They were not eligible for the TERS imbursement," Hani added.

On Thursday, the Hawks conducted a search and seizure at Appelgryn's candles company offices in Bredasdorp and confiscated documentation regarding TERS funds.

He appeared in the Bredasdorp Magistrate's Court on charges of fraud.

Appelgryn was granted R5 000 bail. 

The case was remanded to Thursday, 25 October 2021 for further investigation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawkswestern capecape townfraud
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The 2021 Matric exams have been brought forward to avoid clashing with elections. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A disaster - kids are stressed enough
45% - 515 votes
Not the best idea, but necessary
15% - 170 votes
No big deal, it's just a few days
40% - 466 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.75
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.25
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.30
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,752.02
-0.1%
Silver
22.41
-2.2%
Palladium
2,010.02
-1.2%
Platinum
942.98
+0.8%
Brent Crude
75.67
+0.3%
Top 40
56,605
-0.9%
All Share
62,864
-0.7%
Resource 10
56,497
-3.9%
Industrial 25
81,170
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,018
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

15 Sep

Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings

15 Sep

This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo