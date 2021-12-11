41m ago

add bookmark

Competition Commission set to announce lower pricing for a Covid-19 test

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Healthcare worker Elizabeth Cameros administers a Cvid-19 test to traveller Wade Hopkins.
Healthcare worker Elizabeth Cameros administers a Cvid-19 test to traveller Wade Hopkins.
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Ima
  • The Competition Commission is set to announce a change in Covid-19 test pricing. 
  • It follows a complaint about the price staying at R850 a test, despite high volumes and reduced test costs. 
  • The announcement is expected on Sunday morning. 

The Competition Commission is set to announce a "substantial reduction" of Covid-19 test prices after investigating complaints.

Competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele is expected to announce the outcome of discussions with Ampath and Lancet Laboratories following a complaint lodged in October about the prices. 

The commission said in a statement on Saturday that a formal complaint was lodged by the Council for Medical Schemes against private pathology laboratories, alleging that the price for supplying PCR tests for Covid-19 was "unfairly inflated, exorbitant and/or unjustifiable".

Between September and October 2021, the commission was alerted via a number of meetings and telephonic discussions, including with the health department and healthcare funders, of complaints about the pricing and how it was affecting vulnerable consumers and customers. 

ALSO READ | Covid-19 testing is too expensive and too difficult in South Africa

"In the main, it was alleged that private pathology laboratories have experienced substantial cost reductions in conducting Covid-19 PCR tests and were processing significant volumes (especially during infection waves), yet the price charged by the private pathology laboratories for tests remained persistently high and unchanged at R850," the commission said. 

The announcement comes as companies and universities increasingly introduce vaccine mandates, where people who choose not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have to have regular Covid-19 tests, at their own cost, to maintain access to work and institutions. 

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, a total of 20 176 391 tests had been conducted by the time of its Saturday report. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
LIVE | Covid-19 in SA: 17 154 new cases, 36 more deaths
Covid-19: Hospital admissions among children decline - Health Minister Joe Phaahla
Covid-19: Traces of Omicron variant detected in Cape Town's wastewater
Read more on:
competition commissioncoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who are you rooting for to win the 2021 F1 championship on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
25% - 60 votes
Max Verstappen
75% - 176 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

13h ago

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.00
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.23
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.10
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,782.94
0.0%
Silver
22.19
0.0%
Palladium
1,759.11
0.0%
Platinum
946.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.15
+1.0%
Top 40
65,390
-0.6%
All Share
71,686
-0.7%
Resource 10
67,951
-0.4%
Industrial 25
95,032
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,113
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo