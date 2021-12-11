Competition Commission set to announce lower pricing for a Covid-19 test

The Competition Commission is set to announce a change in Covid-19 test pricing.

It follows a complaint about the price staying at R850 a test, despite high volumes and reduced test costs.

The announcement is expected on Sunday morning.

The Competition Commission is set to announce a "substantial reduction" of Covid-19 test prices after investigating complaints.

Competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele is expected to announce the outcome of discussions with Ampath and Lancet Laboratories following a complaint lodged in October about the prices.

The commission said in a statement on Saturday that a formal complaint was lodged by the Council for Medical Schemes against private pathology laboratories, alleging that the price for supplying PCR tests for Covid-19 was "unfairly inflated, exorbitant and/or unjustifiable".

Between September and October 2021, the commission was alerted via a number of meetings and telephonic discussions, including with the health department and healthcare funders, of complaints about the pricing and how it was affecting vulnerable consumers and customers.

"In the main, it was alleged that private pathology laboratories have experienced substantial cost reductions in conducting Covid-19 PCR tests and were processing significant volumes (especially during infection waves), yet the price charged by the private pathology laboratories for tests remained persistently high and unchanged at R850," the commission said.

The announcement comes as companies and universities increasingly introduce vaccine mandates, where people who choose not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have to have regular Covid-19 tests, at their own cost, to maintain access to work and institutions.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, a total of 20 176 391 tests had been conducted by the time of its Saturday report.