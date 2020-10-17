Complaint lodged against EFF for singing 'Shoot the Boer' at Senekal protest

The FF Plus has lodged a complaint with the SAHRC after EFF supporters sang the banned song Shoot the Boer in Senekal on Friday.

Various groups protested in the town during the court appearance of farm manager Brendin Horner's alleged killers.

The song was declared hate speech in 2003.

The Freedom Front (FF) Plus on Friday lodged a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after video footage emerged of EFF supporters singing the banned song Dubula iBhunu (Shoot the Boer) in Senekal on Friday.

Protesters representing the EFF and AfriForum, as well as others, protested in the Free State town during the bail application of Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, who are accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner, 21, near Paul Roux on 1 October.

In a statement, the FF Plus strongly condemned the singing of the song and said it had lodged a complaint against the supporters concerned and against EFF leader Julius Malema.

"This kind of behaviour is unacceptable. Farm murders are a reality and it is these kinds of irresponsible statements and incitement that undoubtedly play a role in farm attacks and murders," said FF Plus leader Dr Pieter Groenewald.



"The FF Plus already succeeded in having the singing of the song declared hate speech by the SAHRC in 2003," he added.

"Malema is also held personally liable for openly preaching hatred and violence. He even openly advocated a civil war before [Friday's] court case in Senekal."

Time for action

Groenewald said Malema was not above the law and the "time has come for action to be taken against him".

READ | Senekal: Malema instructs EFF supporters to 'march into town'

Malema told a group of supporters in Senekal in the Free State on Friday morning to "march into the town".

Many supporters brandished sticks, golf clubs and other items, including cricket bats and hockey sticks.

Malema's instruction came after singing and short speeches denouncing farmers and organisations like AfriForum as "racist".

Floyd Shivambu, Malema's deputy, told the crowd the EFF wanted to send a message to "the boers".

"This town is not called Senekal, it's called Matjhabeng," he said. The group then moved into town.

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo has been approached for comment. This will be added once received.