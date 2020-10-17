1h ago

add bookmark

Complaint lodged against EFF for singing 'Shoot the Boer' at Senekal protest

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Disparate groups of protesters in Senekal on Friday.
Disparate groups of protesters in Senekal on Friday.
PHOTO: Pieter du Toit/News24
  • The FF Plus has lodged a complaint with the SAHRC after EFF supporters sang the banned song Shoot the Boer in Senekal on Friday.
  • Various groups protested in the town during the court appearance of farm manager Brendin Horner's alleged killers.
  • The song was declared hate speech in 2003.

The Freedom Front (FF) Plus on Friday lodged a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after video footage emerged of EFF supporters singing the banned song Dubula iBhunu (Shoot the Boer) in Senekal on Friday.

Protesters representing the EFF and AfriForum, as well as others, protested in the Free State town during the bail application of Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, who are accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner, 21, near Paul Roux on 1 October.

In a statement, the FF Plus strongly condemned the singing of the song and said it had lodged a complaint against the supporters concerned and against EFF leader Julius Malema.

"This kind of behaviour is unacceptable. Farm murders are a reality and it is these kinds of irresponsible statements and incitement that undoubtedly play a role in farm attacks and murders," said FF Plus leader Dr Pieter Groenewald.

"The FF Plus already succeeded in having the singing of the song declared hate speech by the SAHRC in 2003," he added.

"Malema is also held personally liable for openly preaching hatred and violence. He even openly advocated a civil war before [Friday's] court case in Senekal."

Time for action

Groenewald said Malema was not above the law and the "time has come for action to be taken against him".

READ | Senekal: Malema instructs EFF supporters to 'march into town'

Malema told a group of supporters in Senekal in the Free State on Friday morning to "march into the town".

Many supporters brandished sticks, golf clubs and other items, including cricket bats and hockey sticks.

Malema's instruction came after singing and short speeches denouncing farmers and organisations like AfriForum as "racist".

Floyd Shivambu, Malema's deputy, told the crowd the EFF wanted to send a message to "the boers".

"This town is not called Senekal, it's called Matjhabeng," he said. The group then moved into town.

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo has been approached for comment. This will be added once received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
JUST IN | Senekal unrest: Second arrest made after court chaos
'We don't want a war, but what should we do, run away?' - supporters of farmers heading into Senekal
FIRST TAKE | Julius Malema and his EFF supporters are in Senekal for one thing: to wreak havoc
Read more on:
ff pluseffpieter groenewaldjulius malemafree statebloemfonteinprotestsfarm murders
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 3459 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 4213 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(-0.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-0.08)
ZAR/EUR
19.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.41)
Gold
1898.40
(+0.03)
Silver
24.13
(+0.10)
Platinum
861.00
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
43.10
(-0.57)
Palladium
2320.36
(+0.60)
All Share
55047.26
(+0.37)
Top 40
50697.69
(+0.38)
Financial 15
9677.63
(-1.47)
Industrial 25
75222.10
(+1.01)
Resource 10
54169.45
(+0.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo