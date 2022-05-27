Complaints over disputes mark start of Ekurhuleni ANC conference

A group of ANC members in Ekurhuleni complained about allegations of branch exclusions for their elective conference.

The ANC in the region is holding its elective conference this weekend.

Disgruntled members protested outside the registration venue in Boksburg on Friday ahead of the start of the conference.

Hours ahead of the ANC in Ekurhuleni holding its regional conference, disgruntled members complained about irregularities and the exclusion of several branches from participation.

After weeks of delays due to disputes, the region will begin its conference on Friday night.

ANC conferences held in recent months have been marred by complaints about membership manipulation and allegations about the exclusion of particular branches.

The Ekurhuleni conference has not been spared the political drama.

The conference will see the current chairperson of the region Mzwandile Masina run for a third term as leader. He is set to go up against Doctor Xhakaza, the region's treasurer.

For weeks, those supporting Xhakaza complained about the unfair exclusion of five to 10 branches from participation.

The conference was set to take place two weeks ago, but was postponed due to disputes.

On Friday afternoon, those supporting Xhakaza took their fight to the delegate registration centre in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

They threw chairs and various objects at the doors of the Boksburg Civic Centre, where qualifying delegates were being registered.

The group claimed the conference was being stolen by those supporting Masina and with the assistance of regional secretary Thembinkosi TK Nciza.

Nciza denied the claims. He said all processes to deal with disputes had been handled by the region and the provincial ANC.

But, a delegate told News24: "The conference is being stolen, and we cannot allow that to happen."

News24 understands that those supporting Masina believe Xhakaza's supporters intended to hold the region hostage using false allegations about procedures.

The conference takes place at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways Johannesburg, several kilometres from the registration centre in Boksburg.

Delegates not registered will not be allowed to enter the venue in Fourways.

