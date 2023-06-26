48m ago

Completed borehole project to bring relief to drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay

accreditation
Candice Bezuidenhout
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor, Gary van Niekerk, inspects the systems at the Bushy Park Wellfield Borehole project that was launched on Monday.
  • The drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay will get some relief following the launch of the Bushy Park Wellfield Borehole project on Monday.
  • The project commenced in 2021 and will now help supply water to certain parts of the metro.
  • Locals are being warned not to be complacent and continue saving water.

After two years, an important drought mitigation strategy in Nelson Mandela Bay is complete.

The Bushy Park Wellfield Borehole project, which commenced in July 2021, was launched on Monday and will take a significant amount of pressure off western dams by pumping treated borehole water into the Churchill pipeline.

This water will then be distributed to the western suburbs of Nelson Mandela Bay as well as Central and Ibhayi. 

This metro has been engulfed in a crippling drought for the past eight years and several mitigation projects have been undertaken, the Bushy Park project being the latest.

A director of the Department of Water and Sanitation in the metro, Barry Martin, said this was a proud moment for the department because it had undertaken a lot of projects to curb the effect of the drought.

It also had to make a lot of operational adjustments to water systems and maximise the Nooitgedacht water treatment works to supply the city.

"With the current water restrictions imposed on us, we were about 40 to 50 megalitres of water per day short in the western and south-western side of the metro.

"But with the operational adjustments made and the projects we have undertaken, we could meet that shortfall," Martin added.

He said from a water security point of view, it should not only be seen as a current drought mitigation project but something that was sustainable in the long term.

The kind of infrastructure that we have created here is not only for today and tomorrow but will last for years to come and for the future drought. It will sustain us there as well.


Martin added the project was a key component in saving water for when another drought came.

This because for every 10 megalitres of water that is put into the Churchill project by this borehole, 10 megalitres are saved from the dam.

"If you take 10 megalitres over 365 days a year, that's a volume of water that we could save annually in our dams. That is the impact of this kind of project."

He warned residents not to become complacent, despite the projects, as everyone needs to remain vigilant with regards to the metro's water resources.

"We refer to our water supply as critical but stable, as our water usage is still too high at around 300 megalitres per day," Martin said. 

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van Niekerk said the R60.8 million project would benefit residents for generations to come.

"We are now enjoying the benefit of a project that started two years ago.

"I am especially happy that we empowered 22 local emerging enterprises with this project as well.

"The municipality must continue to play its role as a catalyst for economic activities and the enabler of a lucrative and seamless business environment," he added.

The metro's combined dam levels currently stand at 25.73%.

The Churchill Dam is at 41.39%, the Kouga Dam is 30.31% and the decommissioned Impofu Dam is still at 7% dead storage.

The smaller balancing dams, the Loerie and Groendal, stand at 78.98% and 82.33%, respectively.

For the Impofu Dam to fill up, the Churchill Dam must overflow.

Martin said the metro was still far from reaching that point.


