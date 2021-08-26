1h ago

Concern over Covid-19 infections among young people, as number of deaths passes 80 000 mark

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
  • More than 80 000 South Africans have died of Covid-19.  
  • High numbers of young people are continuing to test positive. 
  • The number of deaths has increased by more than 1 000 in the last week.

With the number of deaths going up by more than 1 000 in the last week, young people are still continuing to drive up new Covid-19 infections.  

A report by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), which tracks weekly deaths, shows that the total number of fatalities increased from 15 157 in the week ending 14 August, to 16 327 in the week ending 21 August.

The SAMRC states that the number of excess deaths increased to 5 947 in the week ending 21 August, from 4 828 in the week ending 14 August. 

While the number of excess deaths is still high, it has decreased  from the peak of 10 241 in July. "The peak of wave three exceeds the highest number experienced during the surge of wave one at 6 673 ... but is not as high as the 16 105 deaths experienced at the peak of wave two."

READ | Covid-19 in children: The South African experience and way forward

On Wednesday, the country recorded 516 new Covid-19 fatalities. This brought the death toll to 80 469.  

Since 3 May 2020, there has been a cumulative total of just over 244 800 excess deaths from natural causes. Nearly 160 000 of these occurred in 2021, the report states. 

Young people testing positive

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the testing data also indicate that young people are still the driving force behind new Covid-19 infections during the third wave. 

The highest proportion of people testing positive in the last week were aged 15 to 19 years (27.9%) and 10 to 14 years (27.0%). In males, the percentage testing positive was highest in individuals aged 15 to 19 (28.7%).

READ | Covid-19: Western Cape third wave death toll set to surpass previous waves, health officials say

The testing report also shows that the percentage testing positive had increased in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal. The percentage testing positive decreased in the Western Cape, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. It was the highest in the Northern Cape (33.8%) and Western Cape (31.9%). 

Read more on:
coronavirushealth
