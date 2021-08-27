47m ago

add bookmark

Concerned about 'high backlog', Mbalula announces extension of drivers' licence renewal grace period

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
PHOTO: Misheck Makora
  • Approximately 1.2 million expired licences nationally are yet to be renewed.
  • The deadline for renewing licences which expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021 has been extended to March 2022.
  • Gauteng has the highest number of expired licences.

The grace period for licence renewals has once again been extended, with 1.2 million motorists in possession of expired licences yet to renew them.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that those whose licences expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021, had until 31 March 2022 to renew them. He said the grace period applied to all learners' licences, driving licence cards, temporary drivers' licences and professional drivers' licences that expired during that period.

He said:

Our emphasis is that when the renewal is actually given, don't go on the eve of this deadline to go and renew; start today. I know you will reason with me and ask that the problem is not with the motorists [sic] it's with our systems and the things that are outlined that prohibit motorists to do these drivers' licences easy, simple and faster. This is what we need to get up to.

On Friday, Mbalula visited the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) in Centurion, where he gave an update on the state of Driving Licensing Testing Centres (DLTCs) and the progress of licence renewals.

More than half of the 2.8 million expired licences have already been renewed.

"We remain concerned by this high backlog as it adversely impacts law enforcement effectively. We are, however, more concerned by the reasons that give rise to this state of affairs which include…capacity challenges, which put tremendous pressure on DLTCs in processing renewals of drivers licences and corruption of officials entrusted with the system where online back booking is used," he said.

Other issues like slow systems and faulty equipment also played a role, he added.

Gauteng has the largest number of expired licences, at 437 819. To assist with the backlog, two more testing centres are expected to be opened in Midrand and Centurion on 1 October, while two state-of-the-art mobile centres are expected to be operational in Diepsloot and Alexandra.

"We have never been under any illusions about the challenges facing DLTCs. Together with the MECs, we have been hard at work in addressing these challenges. In May 2021, we adopted an action plan...to modernise and turn around our driving licence systems and licensing centres," Mbalula said.

The minister also said that they were in the advanced stages of opening an online payment method for bookings.

He said the grace period would come into effect once it has been gazetted.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of transportrtmcfikile mbalulasouth africaservice deliverytraffictransport
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 3986 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 6281 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1415 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.91
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.44
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.53
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.81
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Gold
1,794.64
+0.2%
Silver
23.61
+0.2%
Palladium
2,418.78
+1.0%
Platinum
992.00
+1.1%
Brent Crude
71.07
-1.6%
Top 40
61,115
+0.4%
All Share
67,357
+0.4%
Resource 10
67,119
+1.1%
Industrial 25
83,516
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,252
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo