Concerned about 'high backlog', Mbalula announces extension of drivers' licence renewal grace period

Approximately 1.2 million expired licences nationally are yet to be renewed.

The deadline for renewing licences which expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021 has been extended to March 2022.

Gauteng has the highest number of expired licences.

The grace period for licence renewals has once again been extended, with 1.2 million motorists in possession of expired licences yet to renew them.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that those whose licences expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021, had until 31 March 2022 to renew them. He said the grace period applied to all learners' licences, driving licence cards, temporary drivers' licences and professional drivers' licences that expired during that period.

He said:

Our emphasis is that when the renewal is actually given, don't go on the eve of this deadline to go and renew; start today. I know you will reason with me and ask that the problem is not with the motorists [sic] it's with our systems and the things that are outlined that prohibit motorists to do these drivers' licences easy, simple and faster. This is what we need to get up to.

On Friday, Mbalula visited the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) in Centurion, where he gave an update on the state of Driving Licensing Testing Centres (DLTCs) and the progress of licence renewals.



More than half of the 2.8 million expired licences have already been renewed.

"We remain concerned by this high backlog as it adversely impacts law enforcement effectively. We are, however, more concerned by the reasons that give rise to this state of affairs which include…capacity challenges, which put tremendous pressure on DLTCs in processing renewals of drivers licences and corruption of officials entrusted with the system where online back booking is used," he said.

The RTMC, through its anti-corruption unit will lead the charge to find wayward officials and those who aid them and ensure they face the most severe consequences. — |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) August 27, 2021

Other issues like slow systems and faulty equipment also played a role, he added.



Gauteng has the largest number of expired licences, at 437 819. To assist with the backlog, two more testing centres are expected to be opened in Midrand and Centurion on 1 October, while two state-of-the-art mobile centres are expected to be operational in Diepsloot and Alexandra.

"We have never been under any illusions about the challenges facing DLTCs. Together with the MECs, we have been hard at work in addressing these challenges. In May 2021, we adopted an action plan...to modernise and turn around our driving licence systems and licensing centres," Mbalula said.

The minister also said that they were in the advanced stages of opening an online payment method for bookings.

He said the grace period would come into effect once it has been gazetted.





