Concerning that only 3 parties disclosed party funding, say interest groups

Jason Felix and Juniour Khumalo
  • Interest groups have questioned why only three parties declared their donations. 
  • The IEC said R30 million was donated to the three parties in the first quarter of the year. 
  • There are concerns about the lack of enforcement of the Political Party Funding Act. 

It is concerning that only three out of more than 500 registered political parties declared their finances, say interest groups. 

On Thursday, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced R30 million was donated between the ANC, DA and ActionSA in the first quarter of 2021, with the ANC taking the lion's share of donations. 

The spokesperson civic organisation My Vote Counts, Sheilan Clarke, welcomed the IEC's report, but said more political parties needed to come on board.

"It is very concerning that only three parties managed to disclose their funding. We are in an election year and to contests elections, it is quite pricey. It is therefore difficult to understand how some parties did not get to R100 000.

"It's the first time we have seen this type of transparency, and as expected, there will be things to iron out. We welcome this move," she added.

READ | 'Untenable in law, premature on facts', IEC tells court of DA application while ANC seeks punitive order

Cosatu's parliamentary officer, Matthew Parks, expressed his disappointment that several political parties failed to meet their statutory obligations.

"The legislation is binding upon all political parties without exception. Failure to comply with its provisions is a criminal offence with sanctions set out in law.

"While all new legislation experiences teething problems when it comes to initial implementation, defiance by the political parties is not acceptable.

He added:

Part of the act's provisions state that parties failing to provide their financial disclosures will not be entitled to receive further funding from the IEC, Parliament and the legislatures until they are in compliance.


Parks said it was worrying the IEC seemed to be lax about enforcing compliance.

"South Africa simply cannot afford this lackadaisical approach to ensuring the rule of law. These very same political parties voted to pass this progressive law in Parliament. They must now get their act in order and submit all outstanding financial statements without fail. The IEC must not be seen to be indulging legal delinquents.

"Equally, the IEC cannot continue to treat defiant politicians with kid gloves," he added.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) also added its voice to the matter.

Its chairperson, Wayne Duvenage, questioned why only three parties provided this information as required of them.

"What is the sanction that will be applied to those who have not done so. From this information, we can now also start to see trends and unpack the reality of the political parties and to what extent they may be relying on unreported revenue flows, which might suggest the extent to which parties are financed through corruption," he said.

