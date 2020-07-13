2h ago

add bookmark

ConCourt again dismisses application to have lockdown regulations declared invalid

Jan Gerber
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
GCIS
  • The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application for direct access by a group of concerned citizens who wanted to have the lockdown regulations declared invalid.
  • This after the Western Cape High Court dismissed their application.
  • The Constitutional Court found it would not be in the interests of justice to hear the case at this stage. 

The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application for direct access by a group of concerned citizens who wanted to have the lockdown regulations declared invalid, and the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) declared inconsistent with the Constitution and Disaster Management Act.

Last month, the Western Cape High Court dismissed the application by Mpiyakhe Dlamini, Duwayne Esau, Tami Jackson, Lindo Khuzwayo, Mikhail Manuel, Neo Mkwane and Scott Roberts.

The applicants then approached the Constitutional Court, asking it for direct access to hear their appeal on an urgent basis.

READ MORE | Government winning court cases but losing public buy-in, say analysts

In a judgment handed down last week, the Constitutional Court dismissed their application.

"It has concluded that the application should be dismissed as it is not in the interests of justice to be heard at this stage," read the brief ruling.

Costs

The court made no order on costs.

The respondents in the case are Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel, the NCCC and Disaster Management Centre.

Judges Rosheni Allie and Elizabeth Baartman had presided over the case in the Western Cape High Court.

READ | Lockdown: Dlamini-Zuma asks SCA for leave to appeal high court ruling

In her judgment of 83 pages, Allie said she was "satisfied that the regulations are justified".

"I accept that the measures do not satisfy everyone and there is a great deal of criticism levelled against them.

"The inconvenience and discontent that the regulations have caused the applicants and others have to be weighed against the urgent objective and primary constitutional duty to save lives," read her judgment.

"It is not for the courts to prescribe to government how it should exercise its mandate in those circumstances."

Read more on:
nkosazana dlamini-zumacourtlockdown
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
14% - 133 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
38% - 369 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
48% - 464 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.69
(+0.68)
ZAR/GBP
21.06
(+0.74)
ZAR/EUR
18.98
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.66
(+0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.93)
Gold
1810.26
(+0.57)
Silver
19.35
(+3.12)
Platinum
840.51
(+2.21)
Brent Crude
43.05
(0.00)
Palladium
2002.00
(+2.62)
All Share
56199.46
(+1.41)
Top 40
51874.81
(+1.41)
Financial 15
10703.82
(+2.21)
Industrial 25
76910.63
(+1.02)
Resource 10
53327.86
(+1.61)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo