ConCourt allows parties to oppose or support IEC application to postpone local govt elections

The Constitutional Court has allowed seven political parties to intervene in the IEC's court application to postpone the upcoming local government elections.

The matter is expected to be heard this Friday.

The move came after a report by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke found that it would impossible to hold free and fair elections in October this year.

The Constitutional Court is allowing the ANC, IFP, DA, African Transformation Movement, Forum 4 Service Delivery, Makana Independent New Deal, and One SA Movement to be intervening parties in the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) court application.

The green light by the highest court in the land has now given other interested parties such as the Western Cape government leeway to ventilate their issues regarding the postponement of the local government elections in court.

The IEC is confident that the special COVID-19 protocol and measures to be in place will provide adequate safeguards. The Electoral Commission may also make recommendations of additional measures to further fortify the integrity and safety of the elections. — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) August 3, 2021

On Tuesday, the DA-led Western Cape government said it had decided to oppose the IEC’s application to the Constitutional Court to postpone the upcoming elections.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said: "As a provincial government, we will oppose the postponement of the election because it risks setting a dangerous precedent whereby suffrage, and related rights, can be deferred and without following the correct constitutional process.

READ | Western Cape govt to oppose moving local election date

"As per the Constitution, the matter must be brought before Parliament and not the judiciary. We must ensure that our elections continue ahead as planned as this is in the best interest of our democracy."

Are they going to abandon and/or withdraw their @ConCourtSA application? — Still Standing (@Mesuli_Mlandu) August 3, 2021

The move follows an urgent application filed by the IEC, requesting the postponement of this year's municipal elections to February next year.

This came after a report by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke found that it would not be possible to hold free and fair elections. He proposed that the polls, scheduled for 27 October, be postponed to February 2022.

Winde said that going against a constitutionally mandated election process - as suggested by the postponement being sought by the IEC - was simply not something they could accept as the Western Cape government.

He said the provincial government would oppose the application through the provincial MEC responsible for local government, in his capacity as one of the 11 respondents in the matter.

Another party, the F4SD, filed its court applications a week ago.

READ | Forum4Service Delivery files court papers to challenge bid to postpone municipal elections

The party was among those granted permission by the Constitutional Court to challenge the IEC application to postpone the local government elections.

Its president Mbahare Kekana said: "Elections in our country are not compulsory, therefore it is the duty of every citizen to stand up and go and register. There is no excuse in holding the future voter registration at such a crucial time.

"The IEC had five years from 2017 till late 2021 to provide potential voters with educations and registration to vote."

Did you know you can listen to articles?for access to this exciting feature and more.