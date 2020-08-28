32m ago

ConCourt dismisses Mkhwebane's Estina report appeal bid, hit with costs order

Jeanette Chabalala
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at a parliamentary meeting in October 2019.
Jan Gerber, News24

The Constitutional Court has dismissed Public Protector Busisiswe Mkhwebane's bid for leave to appeal the judgment against her Estina dairy farm project report.

"The Constitutional Court has considered this application for leave to appeal. It has concluded that the application should be dismissed as it bears no reasonable prospects of success," read the order.

The application was dismissed with costs. 

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria previously ruled that Mkhwebane failed in her duties to investigate and report on the Vrede dairy farm project in the Free State.

More to follow.

