ConCourt dismisses mom's bid to hold hospital staff responsible for son's cerebral palsy

The Constitutional Court refused a leave to appeal application for a mother who blamed Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital staff for her son's cerebral palsy.

The mother sought to hold the hospital responsible, through the MEC for Health and Social Development, for the child's condition.

But the highest court in the land said that the application did not raise constitutional issues.

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a Johannesburg mother's application against the Gauteng Health and Social Development MEC, in which she alleged that Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital staff were to blame for her son's cerebral palsy.

According to the Constitutional Court judgment, penned by Justice Steven Mathopo, the child was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a result of the hypoxic-ischemic injury during birth.

She stated that when she had to go to theatre, it was occupied because there was a backlog with what doctors said were more pertinent cases. She alleged that there were times the theatre was not in use earlier that day and that other mothers could have been accommodated then.

It was the mother's case that if a Caesarean section had been performed on her, her son might not have had cerebral palsy today.

The mother approached the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) set aside a Gauteng High Court ruling that the MEC was liable for damages arising from the child's injuries due to the negligent conduct of hospital staff.

But the Constitutional Court found that the matter did "not raise a constitutional issue" - a requirement before a matter can be taken to that court.

"Therefore, leave to appeal must be refused."

It continued:

Another difficulty facing her is the inconclusive and divergent expert evidence which is further compounded by the insufficient evidence and inadequate pleading of the down times.

"No effort was made to plead or lead evidence regarding the activities of the hospital staff during these times. Importantly, the majority, in line with what this court has held on numerous occasions, found that the application of factual causation to the facts of a case does not raise a constitutional matter."



Staff and medication concerns are factual issues

He said that the mother was erroneously inviting the Constitutional Court to discuss factual issues.

"These are factual issues which Ms TM is inviting us to grapple with, and we should decline the invitation. Whether the hospital staff administered the tocolytic medication is a factual issue.

"Whether the hospital staff reached out to other hospitals about their availability and whether they could assist Ms TM, are also questions of fact."

"Whether the injury to MM occurred in the first hour or much later, is unfortunately, another question of fact. These questions do not require the interpretation of sections in the Bill of Rights. Importantly, it is accepted that there was a duty to treat Ms TM reasonably.

"Thus, the court must refuse to entertain an appeal that seeks to challenge only factual findings. I cannot overstate that a challenge to a decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal on the basis only that it is wrong on the facts does not raise a constitutional matter."

The leave to appeal application was dismissed.

