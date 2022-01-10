12m ago

add bookmark

ConCourt dissenting judgment refers 'broader problem' of permanent life partnership to Parliamenent

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
The dissenting judgment penned by Justice Chris Jafta referred the "broader problem" to Parliament.
The dissenting judgment penned by Justice Chris Jafta referred the "broader problem" to Parliament.
Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp
  • A dissenting Constitutional Court judgment highlights the broader problem of Parliament's failure to pass legislation that regulates the affairs of millions of people in permanent life partnerships.
  • The dissenting judgment states that the rights of these women must clearly be defined in law and be enforceable in our courts.
  • This comes after the court recently ruled that women in long-term partnerships can inherit from their partner's estate.

While the highest court in the land recently ruled that women in long-term heterosexual relationships can inherit from their partner's estate, a dissenting judgment considered it appropriate to refer the matter to Parliament.

The dissenting judgment penned by Justice Chris Jafta referred the "broader problem" to Parliament for it to consider passing legislation to address the affairs of permanent life partnerships.

"It is plain to us that the underlying problem of women who find themselves in permanent life partnerships and are unable to support themselves is a broader problem that must be addressed by Parliament.

"The rights of these women must clearly be defined in law and be enforceable in our courts," the judgment read.

The apex court's dissenting judgment further noted that life partnerships are now said to involve more than 3.2 million South Africans.

"This is not to suggest that Parliament must give those partnerships the recognition and status of a marriage.

"They are not, and Parliament is free to accord them the recognition it deems fit," the dissenting judgment concluded.

READ | Victory for women as ConCourt rules those in long-term relationships can inherit from partner's estate

This comes after Jane Bwanya, a former domestic worker who was in a six-year relationship with businessman Anthony Ruch, brought the application.

News24 reported that the pair moved in together four months after meeting. When the businessman unexpectedly died two months before the couple started lobola negotiations, she made a claim on his estate.

Bwanya approached the apex court, contending that the Succession Act discriminated against her and women in her position based on their gender, sexual orientation, and marital status.

She further argued, among other things, that the above Act treated surviving opposite-sex life partners' rights differently to those of same-sex life partners, despite both having the ability to marry.

The majority judgment penned by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga stated that a life partnership was a "legitimate family structure" that is deserving of respect and entitled to legal protection.

The judgment ruled that the definition of "survivor" in section 1 of the Maintenance of Surviving Spouses Act is unconstitutional and invalid insofar as it omits the words, "... and includes the surviving partner of a permanent life partnership terminated by the death of one partner in which the partners undertook reciprocal duties of support and in circumstances where the surviving partner has not received an equitable share in the deceased partner's estate".

The judgment further ruled that "spouse" and "marriage" include a person in a permanent life partnership.

Bwanya will now stand to inherit Ruch's estate after the apex court confirmed the Western Cape High Court judgment, which found that Section 1 of the Intestate Succession Act was unconstitutional.

Read the full judgment here.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
constitutional courtwomens rightscourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.73
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.31
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.79
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Gold
1,794.76
-0.1%
Silver
22.37
+0.0%
Palladium
1,911.34
-1.3%
Platinum
930.38
-3.2%
Brent Crude
81.75
-0.3%
Top 40
67,114
-0.2%
All Share
73,831
-0.2%
Resource 10
72,353
+0.4%
Industrial 25
92,777
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,441
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo