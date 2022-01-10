ConCourt dissenting judgment refers 'broader problem' of permanent life partnership to Parliamenent

A dissenting Constitutional Court judgment highlights the broader problem of Parliament's failure to pass legislation that regulates the affairs of millions of people in permanent life partnerships.

The dissenting judgment states that the rights of these women must clearly be defined in law and be enforceable in our courts.

This comes after the court recently ruled that women in long-term partnerships can inherit from their partner's estate.

While the highest court in the land recently ruled that women in long-term heterosexual relationships can inherit from their partner's estate, a dissenting judgment considered it appropriate to refer the matter to Parliament.

The dissenting judgment penned by Justice Chris Jafta referred the "broader problem" to Parliament for it to consider passing legislation to address the affairs of permanent life partnerships.

"It is plain to us that the underlying problem of women who find themselves in permanent life partnerships and are unable to support themselves is a broader problem that must be addressed by Parliament.

"The rights of these women must clearly be defined in law and be enforceable in our courts," the judgment read.

The apex court's dissenting judgment further noted that life partnerships are now said to involve more than 3.2 million South Africans.

"This is not to suggest that Parliament must give those partnerships the recognition and status of a marriage.

"They are not, and Parliament is free to accord them the recognition it deems fit," the dissenting judgment concluded.

This comes after Jane Bwanya, a former domestic worker who was in a six-year relationship with businessman Anthony Ruch, brought the application.

News24 reported that the pair moved in together four months after meeting. When the businessman unexpectedly died two months before the couple started lobola negotiations, she made a claim on his estate.

Bwanya approached the apex court, contending that the Succession Act discriminated against her and women in her position based on their gender, sexual orientation, and marital status.

She further argued, among other things, that the above Act treated surviving opposite-sex life partners' rights differently to those of same-sex life partners, despite both having the ability to marry.

The majority judgment penned by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga stated that a life partnership was a "legitimate family structure" that is deserving of respect and entitled to legal protection.

The judgment ruled that the definition of "survivor" in section 1 of the Maintenance of Surviving Spouses Act is unconstitutional and invalid insofar as it omits the words, "... and includes the surviving partner of a permanent life partnership terminated by the death of one partner in which the partners undertook reciprocal duties of support and in circumstances where the surviving partner has not received an equitable share in the deceased partner's estate".

The judgment further ruled that "spouse" and "marriage" include a person in a permanent life partnership.

Bwanya will now stand to inherit Ruch's estate after the apex court confirmed the Western Cape High Court judgment, which found that Section 1 of the Intestate Succession Act was unconstitutional.

