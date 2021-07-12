ConCourt 'exceeded the bounds of the Constitution' in Zuma matter, Mpofu argues

Former president Jacob Zuma is seeking a rescission of the contempt of court ruling made against him by the Constitutional Court.

Zuma is currently serving a 15-month sentence in prison.

His lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu, has argued that the apex court made "fundamental rescindable errors".

Former president Jacob Zuma's legal representative, advocate Dali Mpofu, SC, has told the Constitutional Court that it made "fundamental rescindable errors" in its contempt of court ruling against him.



Mpofu spent more than five hours trying to convince the justices of the Constitutional Court that Zuma's section 35 rights in terms of the Constitution were denied, arguing that the former president deserved the right to a fair trial.

Mpofu began his argument by telling the court it may have "exceeded the bounds of the Constitution".

The advocate said it was the Constitution that was supreme and not the Constitutional Court.

He also accused the court of breaching section 35 of the Constitution. "This court made fundamental rescindable errors," he argued.

READ | Zuma imprisonment a sad moment, we must be sensitive to people's pain - Cyril Ramaphosa tells NEC

The former president is seeking a rescission of the contempt ruling made against him by the Constitutional Court.

Asked by Justice Zukisa Tshiqi if there was a remedy of rescindment available to a litigant who deliberately decided not to oppose an application, Mpofu said litigants had the ability to assert their rights at any point in the legal process.

Tshiqi again said the former president was notified that there was an application.

He was also made aware that the order being sought was to hold him in contempt, but he elected not to participate.

Mpofu said it cannot be that Zuma was now "completely helpless", adding that he had a right to seek remedy. He said:

A litigant cannot be non-suited simply because [they] did not oppose a particular [case].

Mpofu also argued that apartheid president PW Botha, who was criminally charged by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission when he defied its summons for him to appear before it, had been treated better than Zuma.

He said Botha went to court and had also exercised his right to appeal.

"Former president Zuma does not have that. He does not have even the right which this court said is so sacrosanct," Mpofu argued.

"PW Botha committed the crime that former president Zuma is accused of," he said.

FACT CHECK | Propaganda, Zondo, and the judiciary: 5 claims made during Zuma's media briefing

He said a person who stole a loaf of bread and someone who murdered a million people were equally entitled to section 35 rights.



"Whether you are talking about conviction or sentence stage, we must ask ourselves if section 35 rights were denied," he added.

Mpofu said if the State Capture Inquiry wanted Zuma to be imprisonment, it should have proceeded in terms of the Commission's Act, instead of going straight to the Constitutional Court.

"The commission should have done what was done to PW Botha," he said.

Mpofu said it didn't matter if the person was "bad" or had "insulted" the Constitutional Court, they were entitled to their rights. The former president is currently in prison, serving a 15-month sentence.

Zuma was found in contempt of court after he defied the apex court's ruling that he appear before the Zondo Commission and answer questions.

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa blasts 'ethnic mobilisation' in pro-Zuma unrest, violence across the country

On Friday, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg dismissed a bid by the former president to have his arrest order stayed until the rescission application before the apex court was concluded.

Judge Jerome Mnguni found Zuma's lawyers had approached the wrong court in their challenge of the ruling by the highest court in the land.