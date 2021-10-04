ConCourt finds Gauteng government unlawfully placed Tshwane under administration

The Constitutional Court found that the Gauteng provincial government unlawfully placed the Tshwane municipality under administration.

It ordered Gauteng COGTA MEC Lebogang Maile to institute an inquiry into dysfunctionality at the council.

The DA has welcomed the ruling.

The Gauteng provincial government, "... misconstrued its powers and failed to apply itself", when it placed Tshwane under administration last year, the Constitutional Court found in a majority judgment on Monday.

The apex court upheld the High Court's April 2020 decision to set aside the province's decision to place the council under administration. The Supreme Court of Appeal in October 2020 also agreed with the High Court.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura, his executive council and Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile appealed to the Constitutional Court, as did the ANC and the EFF in separate applications.

The High Court ordered ANC and EFF councillors to attend city meetings, however, the Constitutional Court set this order aside. It did order that Maile appoint a person or a committee to investigate the cause of the council's deadlock and make a recommendation as to an appropriate sanction.

The DA has run the municipality since 2016 after forming a coalition with smaller parties and striking a deal with the EFF.

However, it has been plagued by instability and relations with the EFF soon soured.

Last year, the council also failed to pass its adjustment budget, which had to be done at the beginning of March, among other legislated functions, after council meetings failed to quorate as the ANC and EFF walked out.

The Gauteng provincial government then placed the city under administration in March 2020.

"The walkouts created an exceptional set of circumstances. The fact that elected officials were unable to be collegial and respectfully engage and disagree with one another is troubling. The fabric of our democracy has been threatened," reads acting Justice Rammaka Mathopo's judgment, with Justices Khampepe, Majiedt, Theron, and Victor concurring.

I am of the view that the High Court was correct in finding that the political crisis, and more appropriately the walkouts, led to the Municipal Council's failure to fulfil its executive obligations. The enquiry cannot end there though; we are enjoined to consider whether these circumstances, as exceptional as they were, warranted the dissolution. Put differently, did they justify the dissolution? The simple answer to this is no.





Mathopo said it was necessary for the provincial government to engage with Tshwane's Speaker to determine whether the council fulfilled its executive functions in, "... the spirit of co-operative governance and intergovernmental relations".

"Section 41(1)(f) of the Constitution forbids the provincial government and any sphere of government from assuming any power or function except those conferred on them in terms of the Constitution.

"The provincial government was constitutionally obliged to investigate and provide solutions to the causes of unfulfilled obligations. In my view, engaging with the Speaker and her response could have easily assisted the Gauteng Provincial Government to resolve the issues plaguing the municipality."

He said the provincial executive council's actions in placing the municipality under administration, "... does not conform to the Constitution.

"Its failure is inconsistent with the duty to 'support and strengthen the capacity' of the Municipal Council to 'manage [its] own affairs, to exercise [its] powers and to perform [its] functions'. Weakening the Municipal Council further by failing to support it, only to draw on this weakness to deliver the deathblow of dissolution is contrary to what the Constitution requires."

Mathopo further ruled that the decision to dissolve the council was taken on the same day without regard to the Speaker's input and in "total disregard" of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs' guidelines for provincial governments.

He found the province had not pursued any other means of addressing the political crisis.

Mathopo's judgment read:

This leads me to one conclusion: the provincial government misconstrued its powers and failed to apply itself to the issues faced by the municipality. It is clear to me that the dissolution decision should be set aside and that the municipality should be allowed to do its job. The dissolution decision falls to be set aside on the basis of offending the principles of lawfulness.

The DA welcomed the ruling, with mayor Randall Williams saying it justified the DA's belief that the, "... whole administration process was orchestrated by the ANC", with the EFF's support.

Provincial leader Solly Msimanga said he is glad that the ruling came before the local government elections, as it sets the precedent that no province can "abuse processes" to dismantle a municipality.