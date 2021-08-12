31m ago

add bookmark

ConCourt nominees to be re-interviewed by the JSC

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC). Photo: Cornel van Heerden .
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC). Photo: Cornel van Heerden .
  • Almost all the nominees for vacancies at the Constitutional Court will be re-interviewed.
  • Law bodies and the public can also have their say on the candidates. 
  • A marathon panel interview session will run from 4 to 8 October. 

Almost all the nominees for vacancies at the Constitutional Court will be re-interviewed, according to the Judicial Service Commission's (JSC) invitation for comment on them on Thursday. 

The last interview session of the nominees was criticised by the Council for the Advancement of the Constitution (Casac), which felt the panel went beyond questions the nominees should be expected to answer. 

The candidates recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa were judges Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Jody Kollapen, Rammaka Mathopo, Mahube Molemela and Bashier Vally.

SA Boycotts, Divestments and Sanction also tried to get Judge David Unterhalter rejected because of his association with the SA Jewish Board of Deputies. He also gets another interview. 

READ | Casac goes to court to stop appointment of new Constitutional Court judges

Casac spokesperson Lawson Naidoo said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the JSC following its intention to challenge the interview process in court. 

"The [JSC] has agreed to the relief sought by Casac in its application to the Gauteng High Court…" he added.  

"The recommended shortlist of candidates submitted by the JSC to the president in April 2021 is to be set aside and fresh interviews for those candidates for the Constitutional Court will now be conducted."

Naidoo said this would be made an order of the court. 

Comment from the JSC on this aspect was not immediately available.

Judge Dhaya Pillay's name is absent from the list of nominees to be interviewed. 

Pillay was grilled by EFF leader Julius Malema for her friendship with Pravin Gordhan. 

In the closing moments of her interview, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng commented then-finance minister Gordhan had, during an unrelated meeting, asked him how she had done in her 2016 interview for a position at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

During his testimony at the Zondo Commission, Ramaphosa was questioned about the ANC's alleged attempts to have a say in which judges should be appointed. 

READ | 'You cannot, as the ANC, choose judges', Ramaphosa tells Zondo Commission

Members of the public have until 13 September to have their say on all the candidates for the vacancies in numerous courts, not just the Constitutional Court.

A marathon panel interview session will run from 4 to 8 October. 

A call for nominations was published on 4 June, with the closing date for submissions being 5 July. 

JSC spokesperson advocate Dali Mpofu SC said in a statement the screening committee of the JSC finalised the shortlist of candidates on Wednesday.

The candidates are: 

Constitutional Court (Two vacancies):


Advocate Alan Christopher Dodson SC

Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane

Judge Narandran (Jody) Kollapen

Judge Rammaka Steven Mathopo

Judge Mahube Betty Molemela

Judge David Unterhalter

Judge Bashier Vally


Competition Appeal Court (judge president):

Judge Bhekisisa Jerome Mnguni

Competition Appeal Court (Two vacancies):

Judge Denise Carol Fisher

Judge Norman Michael Manoim

Electoral Court, Judge Member (Two vacancies):

Judge Jamela Joseph Mhlambi

Judge Lebogang Temperance Modiba

Electoral Court, Non-Judge Member (Two vacancies):

Professor Nomthandazo Patience Ntlama-Makhanya

Zaahira Moosa Allie Tiry

Sungaree Pather

Professor Moses Retselisitsoe Phooko

Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Mthatha (One vacancy):

Advocate Nceba Kirby Dukada SC

Mziwonke Samson Dunywa

Mbulelo Victor Nqumse

Lindiwe Rusi

Buyiselo Irven Somacala

Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Grahamstown (Three vacancies):

Advocate Méchelle Beneke SC

Mziwonke Samson Dunywa

Professor Avinash Govindjee

Stephen Kenneth Gough

Justin Gregory Alexander Laing

Ms Sandiswa (Mickey) Mfenyana

Mbulelo Victor Nqumse

Adv Thandi Victoria Norman SC

Advocate Nicholas John Mullins SC

Advocate Olav Harald Ronaansen SC

Buyiselo Irven Somacala

Free State Division of the High Court (One vacancy):

The JSC decided not to shortlist any candidate for this position.

Gauteng Division of the High Court (10 vacancies):


Noluntu Nellisa Bam

Advocate Allyson Ashley Crutchfield SC

Advocate Daniel Petrus de Villiers SC

Jabulani Ellington Dlamini

Dario Dosio

Advocate Harshila Khoosal Kooverjie SC

Advocate Steven Kuny SC

Advocate John Holland-Müter SC

Mncedisi Patrick Khumalo

Advocate Keitumetse Johanna Mogale

Anthony Peter Millar

Advocate Cassim Ismail Moosa

Advocate Jabulani Selby Nyathi

Advocate Jacobus Johannes Strijdom SC

Advocate Jan Jacobus Clute Swanepoel

Advocate Brad Christopher Wanless SC

Livhuwani Betty Vuma


Gauteng Division of the High Court for secondment to the Land Claims Court (Two vacancies):

Advocate Susannah Jane Cowen SC

Limpopo Division of the High Court (One vacancy):

Antolize Lamminga

Advocate Marisa Naudé-Odendaal

Advocate Thogomelani Coution Tshidada

Mpumalanga Division of the High Court, Mbombela and Middelburg (Two vacancies):

Advocate Heinrich Frederich Braukmann

Advocate Denise Greyling-Coetzer

Mpopelele Bruce Gilbert Langa

Antolize Lamminga

Nhlanhla Snowy Masango

Paul Doctor Nkuna

Advocate Johannes Hendrickus Roelofse

Western Cape Division of the High Court (Two vacancies):

Pearl Deidré Andrews

Dr James Dumisani Lekhuleni

Daniel Mafeleu Thulare

Constance Noluthando Nziweni

Advocate Mohamed Salie SC

Law bodies and the public can comment on the suitability or otherwise of the candidates by writing to the Judicial Service Commission at chiloane@concourt.org.za and TPhaahlamohlaka@judiciary.org.za, cc: JSC@judiciary.org.za. 

Comments for each candidate must be on a separate page in both PDF and Word documents. 

Comments must reach the secretariat by no later than 13 September 2021. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
casaccourts
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What should SA do to get more people over 35 to receive the Covid-19 vaccination?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Factual information about the safety of vaccines should be more freely available.
30% - 1535 votes
Religious leaders should be more involved.
4% - 219 votes
Arrest and prosecute people who manufacture and spread false information.
28% - 1438 votes
Community leaders and public figures should be vaccinated in public.
7% - 345 votes
The government should make mobile clinics available for door-to-door vaccination.
31% - 1561 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.77
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.41
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.34
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,750.90
-0.0%
Silver
23.16
-1.6%
Palladium
2,637.25
-0.1%
Platinum
1,025.00
+0.0%
Brent Crude
71.44
+1.2%
Top 40
63,277
-0.3%
All Share
69,402
-0.3%
Resource 10
69,676
-0.9%
Industrial 25
88,971
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,451
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

14h ago

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo