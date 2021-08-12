ConCourt nominees to be re-interviewed by the JSC

- Almost all the nominees for vacancies at the Constitutional Court will be re-interviewed.
- Law bodies and the public can also have their say on the candidates.
- A marathon panel interview session will run from 4 to 8 October.
Almost all the nominees for vacancies at the Constitutional Court will be re-interviewed, according to the Judicial Service Commission's (JSC) invitation for comment on them on Thursday.
The last interview session of the nominees was criticised by the Council for the Advancement of the Constitution (Casac), which felt the panel went beyond questions the nominees should be expected to answer.
The candidates recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa were judges Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Jody Kollapen, Rammaka Mathopo, Mahube Molemela and Bashier Vally.
SA Boycotts, Divestments and Sanction also tried to get Judge David Unterhalter rejected because of his association with the SA Jewish Board of Deputies. He also gets another interview.
Casac spokesperson Lawson Naidoo said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the JSC following its intention to challenge the interview process in court.
"The [JSC] has agreed to the relief sought by Casac in its application to the Gauteng High Court…" he added.
"The recommended shortlist of candidates submitted by the JSC to the president in April 2021 is to be set aside and fresh interviews for those candidates for the Constitutional Court will now be conducted."
Naidoo said this would be made an order of the court.
Comment from the JSC on this aspect was not immediately available.
Judge Dhaya Pillay's name is absent from the list of nominees to be interviewed.
Pillay was grilled by EFF leader Julius Malema for her friendship with Pravin Gordhan.
In the closing moments of her interview, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng commented then-finance minister Gordhan had, during an unrelated meeting, asked him how she had done in her 2016 interview for a position at the Supreme Court of Appeal.
During his testimony at the Zondo Commission, Ramaphosa was questioned about the ANC's alleged attempts to have a say in which judges should be appointed.
Members of the public have until 13 September to have their say on all the candidates for the vacancies in numerous courts, not just the Constitutional Court.
A marathon panel interview session will run from 4 to 8 October.
A call for nominations was published on 4 June, with the closing date for submissions being 5 July.
JSC spokesperson advocate Dali Mpofu SC said in a statement the screening committee of the JSC finalised the shortlist of candidates on Wednesday.
The candidates are:
Advocate Alan Christopher Dodson SC
Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane
Judge Narandran (Jody) Kollapen
Judge Rammaka Steven Mathopo
Judge Mahube Betty Molemela
Judge David Unterhalter
Judge Bashier Vally
Competition Appeal Court (judge president):
Judge Bhekisisa Jerome Mnguni
Competition Appeal Court (Two vacancies):
Judge Denise Carol Fisher
Judge Norman Michael Manoim
Electoral Court, Judge Member (Two vacancies):
Judge Jamela Joseph Mhlambi
Judge Lebogang Temperance Modiba
Electoral Court, Non-Judge Member (Two vacancies):
Professor Nomthandazo Patience Ntlama-Makhanya
Zaahira Moosa Allie Tiry
Sungaree Pather
Professor Moses Retselisitsoe Phooko
Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Mthatha (One vacancy):
Advocate Nceba Kirby Dukada SC
Mziwonke Samson Dunywa
Mbulelo Victor Nqumse
Lindiwe Rusi
Buyiselo Irven Somacala
Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Grahamstown (Three vacancies):
Advocate Méchelle Beneke SC
Mziwonke Samson Dunywa
Professor Avinash Govindjee
Stephen Kenneth Gough
Justin Gregory Alexander Laing
Ms Sandiswa (Mickey) Mfenyana
Mbulelo Victor Nqumse
Adv Thandi Victoria Norman SC
Advocate Nicholas John Mullins SC
Advocate Olav Harald Ronaansen SC
Buyiselo Irven Somacala
Free State Division of the High Court (One vacancy):
The JSC decided not to shortlist any candidate for this position.
Noluntu Nellisa Bam
Advocate Allyson Ashley Crutchfield SC
Advocate Daniel Petrus de Villiers SC
Jabulani Ellington Dlamini
Dario Dosio
Advocate Harshila Khoosal Kooverjie SC
Advocate Steven Kuny SC
Advocate John Holland-Müter SC
Mncedisi Patrick Khumalo
Advocate Keitumetse Johanna Mogale
Anthony Peter Millar
Advocate Cassim Ismail Moosa
Advocate Jabulani Selby Nyathi
Advocate Jacobus Johannes Strijdom SC
Advocate Jan Jacobus Clute Swanepoel
Advocate Brad Christopher Wanless SC
Livhuwani Betty Vuma
Gauteng Division of the High Court for secondment to the Land Claims Court (Two vacancies):
Advocate Susannah Jane Cowen SC
Limpopo Division of the High Court (One vacancy):
Antolize Lamminga
Advocate Marisa Naudé-Odendaal
Advocate Thogomelani Coution Tshidada
Mpumalanga Division of the High Court, Mbombela and Middelburg (Two vacancies):
Advocate Heinrich Frederich Braukmann
Advocate Denise Greyling-Coetzer
Mpopelele Bruce Gilbert Langa
Antolize Lamminga
Nhlanhla Snowy Masango
Paul Doctor Nkuna
Advocate Johannes Hendrickus Roelofse
Western Cape Division of the High Court (Two vacancies):
Pearl Deidré Andrews
Dr James Dumisani Lekhuleni
Daniel Mafeleu Thulare
Constance Noluthando Nziweni
Advocate Mohamed Salie SC
Law bodies and the public can comment on the suitability or otherwise of the candidates by writing to the Judicial Service Commission at chiloane@concourt.org.za and TPhaahlamohlaka@judiciary.org.za, cc: JSC@judiciary.org.za.
Comments for each candidate must be on a separate page in both PDF and Word documents.
Comments must reach the secretariat by no later than 13 September 2021.