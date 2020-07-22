21m ago

add bookmark

ConCourt overturns Witbank gynaecologist's murder conviction, but not on merits

Jeanette Chabalala
A gynaecologist, who was found guilty of culpable homicide, has had his conviction overturned.
A gynaecologist, who was found guilty of culpable homicide, has had his conviction overturned.
iStock
  • A Witbank gynaecologist, who was found guilty of culpable homicide, has had his conviction overturned. 
  • The conviction and sentence were not set aside on merits. 
  • The Constitutional Court says his case should be sent back to Director of Public Prosecutions in Mpumalanga. 

A Witbank obstetrician and gynaecologist, who was found guilty of culpable homicide after he "acted negligently" in the care of his patient, has had his conviction overturned by the Constitutional Court.

However, Dr Danie Van der Walt's conviction was not set aside on merits.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said the conviction was not set aside on the basis that Van der Walt's guilt was not proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

"It is set aside on the basis that the regional magistrate committed irregularities whose nature was such that the applicant's fair trial right was infringed," he added. 

Van der Walt was convicted in 2016 in the regional court for culpable homicide and sentenced to five years in prison.

ALSO READ | KZN high school dropout allegedly posed as medical student and treated patients - report

The magistrate found he had acted negligently in the care of his patient, the late Pamela Noni Daweti, after she had given birth, and this negligence had caused her death.

Following his conviction, Van der Walt unsuccessfully appealed to the High Court, however, the Supreme Court of Appeal refused special leave to appeal.

He then approached the Constitutional Court arguing the magistrate had handled his trial in a manner that infringed his rights to a fair trial and his right to adduce and challenge evidence, according to the apex court.

Van der Walt said the regional court magistrate had decided on the admissibility of various pieces of evidence for the first time in the ruling. 

He added in reaching her decision, the magistrate had relied on medical textbooks not referred in the testimony, saying he was not given an opportunity to challenge this.

In his ruling, Madlanga said the irregularities alleged by Van der Walt appeared to be of a nature that in a constitutionally impermissible manner vitiated the fairness of the trial.

He added a conviction under those circumstances could not stand.

"Because the conviction is not set aside on the merits, justice requires that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mpumalanga, to decide whether the applicant should be re-arraigned.

"In the event that the applicant is re-arraigned, the ensuing trial must be before a different regional magistrate," Madlanga said.

Related Links
Child porn case: SCA overturns ex-principal's conviction, sentencing over 'invalid' search warrant
Man's murder conviction, sentencing overturned, SCA believes his constitutional rights were violated
Two rapists want their conviction, sentence overturned based on 'doctrine of common purpose'
Read more on:
johannesburgcourts
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
47% - 2876 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 1766 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
25% - 1534 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.46
(-0.54)
ZAR/GBP
20.97
(-0.39)
ZAR/EUR
19.06
(-0.68)
ZAR/AUD
11.75
(-0.37)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.02)
Gold
1864.57
(+1.16)
Silver
22.71
(+1.30)
Platinum
910.00
(+2.35)
Brent Crude
44.11
(+2.51)
Palladium
2127.00
(-1.48)
All Share
55834.24
(-1.04)
Top 40
51412.02
(-1.16)
Financial 15
10632.84
(-0.52)
Industrial 25
75057.72
(-1.67)
Resource 10
54154.83
(-0.50)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

21 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000...

21 Jul

Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000 towards her fees
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo