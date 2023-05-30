ConCourt paves the way for Zuma’s tax records – and others – to be accessed 'in the public interest'

In November 2021, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria found in favour of the Financial Mail and amaBhungane, who challenged the SA Revenue Service’s refusal to disclose former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records "in the public interest”.

Judge Norman Davis ordered SARS to give Zuma’s 2010-18 tax records to the publications after finding that that the Promotion of Access to Information Act’s absolute ban on the disclosure of taxpayer information was unconstitutional,

In a decision written by Justice Jody Kollapen, the Constitutional Court’s majority has upheld that ruling.

In a narrow 5-4 split, the Constitutional Court has paved the way for the previously confidential tax records of former President Jacob Zuma (and others) to be accessed by third parties – in limited circumstances and if their release was in the public interest.

Zuma’s tax information won’t be disclosed immediately though, as the apex court has referred the Financial Mail and the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism’s Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to obtain his 2010 to 2018 tax records back to the SA Revenue Service for fresh consideration.

But this ruling has implications far beyond public exposure of the former head of state’s tax history.

In a judgment written by Justice Jody Kollapen, the apex court’s majority agreed with Gauteng High Court in Pretoria Judge Norman Davis’s 2021 ruling that sections 35 and 36 of PAIA and sections 67 and 69 of the Tax Administration Act (TAA) are in conflict with Section 32 of the Constitution.

Section 32 of the Constitution says that “everyone has the right of access to: (a) any information held by the state; and (b) any information that is held by another person and that is required for the exercise or protection of any rights”.

Parliament has been given 24 months to address this constitutional invalidity in PAIA and the TAA. But that won’t block third parties from seeking to use PAIA to access tax records in the meanwhile.

That’s because the Constitutional Court has ordered that “pending any measures Parliament might take to address the constitutional invalidity”, the impugned provisions of PAIA will make the disclosure of information “mandatory” in cases where “the public interest in the disclosure of the record clearly outweighs the harm contemplated in the provision in question”.

Disclosure is also mandatory in circumstances where “the disclosure of the record would reveal evidence of (i) a substantial contravention of, or failure to comply with, the law; or (ii) an imminent and serious public safety or environmental risk”.

The TAA, which blocks the disclosure of confidential tax records unless there is a court order compelling the SA Revenue Service to release these records, will also be read as allowing such disclosure in response to PAIA requests.

The case was born out of Financial Mail and amaBhungane’s unsuccessful efforts to use PAIA to apply for access to Zuma’s taxpayer records after author Jacques Pauw’s book The President’s Keepers made a number of sensational claims about the former head of state’s finances.

Some of these claims documented by Davis, which were later corroborated, included allegations that Zuma:

Did not submit tax returns at all for the first seven years of his presidency;

Owed millions of rands in tax for the fringe benefits he received because of the so-called security upgrades to his Nkandla residence;

Received various "donations" from illicit sources — alleged to be tobacco smugglers, Russian oligarchs and the Gupta family;

Had drawn a six-figure "salary" as an "employee" of a Durban security company for the first few months of his presidency (it appears he had subsequently paid the money back in response to queries); and

Had appointed Tom Moyane as the commissioner of SARS to undermine the institution's enforcement capability and to preven it from prosecuting Zuma for non-payment of taxes and other financial malfeasance, and from investigating people linked to him.

Pauw further questioned whether Zuma was tax compliant at the time of his book’s publication and argued that it was probable that SARS was not taking steps to extract the tax he owed.

The Financial Mail and amaBhungane used these allegations to argue that there was credible evidence that Zuma was not tax compliant when he was president. They contended that Zuma’s status as president, as well as the evidence of his alleged non-compliance, entitled them to invoke their rights of access to information to obtain his tax records.

Zuma – who has always maintained that he is tax compliant – did not oppose the initial legal challenge that was bought by amaBhungane and the Financial Mail.

At the time that the case was argued in the Constitutional Court, however, he argued that the request to access his tax records infringed on his rights to privacy. He also said the allegations against him, detailed by Pauw, emanated from unnamed sources.

The apex court’s majority was unpersuaded by those arguments and stressed that the right to privacy must be balanced with the right to information.

“The majority judgment emphasises the importance of the rights to privacy, access to information and freedom of expression. It holds that these rights achieve different but legitimate and interconnected individual and societal interests. It holds that the case is about the balance to be struck between these competing rights,” Kollapen said.

He found that the “absolute prohibition” in sections 35 and 36 of PAIA “cannot withstand constitutional scrutiny”.

“The purpose of the limitation to achieve taxpayer compliance does not pass the limitation test. Limitations may be justified but no case had been passed for an absolute limitation,” he said.





SARS has yet to comment on the ruling, but has long maintained that protecting taxpayer information from public scrutiny, unless in extremely limited circumstances, was crucial to its ability to do its job.

As SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter stated in court papers filed in response to amaBhungane and Financial Mail’s case: "The guarantee of confidentiality is what the taxpayer gets in return for the compulsion to provide full information to SARS. Without this statutory guarantee of confidentiality, the expectation that the taxpayer will be candid and accurate with SARS diminishes."

He added: “The compact, written into law, between a tax authority and the public, is the foundation of the tax system, without which the tax system cannot properly function.”

