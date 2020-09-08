37m ago

add bookmark

ConCourt postpones Public Protector's CR17 funding case appeal

Jenni Evans
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Jan Gerber/News24
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Jan Gerber/News24
  • Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's appeal to the Constitutional Court over President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign funding has been postponed.
  • It was due to be heard on 26 September, but the judges said the applicant preferred an in-court appearance over the virtual appearance offer during Covid-19. 
  • The case was postponed to 26 November but if a normal hearing is still not possible a virtual hearing will be held.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court in a case regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign funding has been postponed to November.

This after she opted for a formal court hearing over the virtual one being heard by some courts. 

The Constitutional Court said in an order that usually the judges would be on the bench in a formal court hearing, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a formal hearing was not possible. 

"Having regard to the applicant's opposition to a virtual hearing, the hearing of the matter will be postponed," it added in an order dated 7 September.

The order postponed the hearing to 26 November at 10:00 and if a court sitting was still not possible, a virtual hearing will go ahead. 

The Public Protector's spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, confirmed the postponement. 

He said the court had asked which type of hearing the parties would prefer - virtual or in-court. 

The Public Protector stated her preference for an in-court hearing. 

Segalwe said she did not insist, but the court's administration made the decision and notified the parties.

The applicants in the cases are the Public Protector, EFF and amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 

The respondents are the president of the republic, speaker of the National Assembly, National Director of Public Prosecutions, national commissioner of police and national Financial Intelligence Centre. 

READ | High Court sets aside Mkhwebane's CR17 donation report in scathing judgment

Mkhwebane is appealing to the Constitutional Court on the grounds that the Pretoria High Court erred on 10 March when it set aside her findings on a donation to Ramaphosa's election campaign from Bosasa, that he deliberately misled Parliament when asked about the money. 

The court had ruled she made errors in law and did not have the jurisdiction to conduct the investigation into his election campaign.

Related Links
ANC NEC: Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee
Covid-19 corruption: Malema wants to know whether CR17 donors scored PPE tenders
Sealed CR17 records create fertile ground for corruption, EFF argues in court papers
Read more on:
public protectorbusisiwe mkhwebanecourts
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1687 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 378 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4426 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1763 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.90
(-1.29)
ZAR/GBP
21.97
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
19.93
(-0.95)
ZAR/AUD
12.20
(-0.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.50)
Gold
1932.10
(+0.09)
Silver
26.65
(-0.68)
Platinum
903.24
(-0.66)
Brent Crude
42.05
(-1.52)
Palladium
2276.00
(-0.21)
All Share
54438.82
(+0.07)
Top 40
50182.96
(-0.00)
Financial 15
9770.85
(+2.77)
Industrial 25
72541.37
(+0.19)
Resource 10
54939.74
(-1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo