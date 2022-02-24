ConCourt reserves judgment in battle over admission of foreign lawyers

In September 2021, the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein declared Section 24(2) of the Legal Practice Act 28 of 2014 (LPA) unconstitutional and invalid.

The court held the LPA should not be viewed in isolation and the impugned provisions must be adjudged in light of the Constitution.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola argued the impugned provision is in line with governmental obligations which seek to ensure foreign nationals do not circumvent immigration and labour laws.

The Constitutional Court has reserved judgment in the fight to have foreign nationals admitted and enrolled as non-practicing legal practitioners in the country.

The court, however, found the discrimination in Section 24(2)(b) of the LPA was fair.

The application was brought by Relebohile Cecilia Rafoneke and Sefoboko Phillip Tsuinyane, both Lesotho nationals who wanted to practice in South Africa.

Rafoneke and Tsuinyane both studied at the University of the Free State where they obtained LLB degrees.

They entered into contracts of articles of clerkship, completed vocational training and passed the practical examination for attorneys.

They applied to be admitted and enrolled as attorneys of the High Court, but their applications were dismissed because they were neither South African citizens nor lawfully admitted to this country as permanent residents.

In its ruling the High Court said:

The reality is, authorising the council to enroll a person as a practicing legal practitioner means that the court effectively entitles the person, without more, to work in the country. This in essence means that the court would be sanctioning an activity that is directly in conflict with governmental policy and the law. The court may not allow people to engage in illegal activities.

"This is aptly illustrated by the situation where a person enters the Republic on a study visa. The person registers and completes her or his LLB degree, vocational training and passes the attorneys admissions exam.

"Admitting and authorising the enrolment of such a person would be tantamount to changing such person's status from student to worker without the intervention of the Department of Home Affairs. The court would then be part of a process that short-circuits a legal process. That cannot be right."

The two decided to challenge the constitutionality of this impediment.

In his heads of arguments, advocate Mosioa Mazibuko, for the applicants, submitted the impugned provisions violated Section 9 (1) of the Constitution and should for that reason be declared unconstitutional and invalid.

"Taken to its essence, the basis of the appellants' case is that the impugned provisions differentiate between the aforementioned categories of persons for no legitimate government purpose.

"The appellants further contend that such differentiation amounts to unjustifiable unfair discrimination."

Mazibuko argued the impugned provisions did not serve any governmental purpose.

But, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola argued the impugned provision was in line with governmental obligations.

He added the provision sought to ensure foreign nationals did not circumvent immigration and labour laws by securing a licence to practice law under the auspices of student visas.

Lamola said allowing the parties, who have unsuccessfully applied for permanent residence or exemption to be admitted, amounted to such circumvention.

He submitted the preamble of the LPA embraced the provisions of Section 22 of the Constitution, and it was inter alia, promulgated to regulate the legal profession in the interest of the public.

Judgment has been reserved.





