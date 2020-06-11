56m ago

add bookmark

ConCourt rules independent candidates can be part of proportional representation

Lizeka Tandwa
Judges presiding in the Constitutional Court. (File: City Press)
Judges presiding in the Constitutional Court. (File: City Press)
  • The Concourt has ruled against the proportional representation system through political parties. 
  • On Thursday, the court found that part of the Electoral Act was unconstitutional. 
  • Parliament must amend the Electoral Act within 24 months. 

The Constitutional Court has dispelled the notion that proportional representation is consonant only with representation through political parties. 

In a landmark judgment on Thursday, the Constitutional Court declared part of the Electoral Act unconstitutional.

Handing down the judgment, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said proportionality does not equal exclusive party proportional representation.

This judgment paves the way for independent candidates to stand for elections in national and provincial elections.

"The idea of proportional representation is not in consonant with independent candidate representation. These sections make no reference to party proportional representation, let alone exclusive party proportional representation," he ruled.

"The focus of the sections is on the result, whoever the participants may be, the system must be one that results, in general, in proportional representation."

The judgment came after the New Nation Movement's (NNM) bid to allow an independent candidate to run for elections challenged the current Electoral Act 73 of 1998, arguing that it infringes on the right to exercise individual political choices.

The NNM wanted the Electoral Act to be amended to allow independent candidates to run in provincial and national elections.

The act only allows independent candidates to run for office at local level. Madlanga has ordered Parliament amend the Electoral Act within 24 months.

In advancing the ruling, Justice Madlanga said it was plain from the provisions of Section 157(3) of the Constitution that proportional representation is quite possible where there is a combination of representation through party lists and representation by individuals who need not be attached to political parties.

He said the Constitution deliberately did not make proportional representation, including party proportional representation, a founding value. "If it had made party proportional representation a founding value, we would not be having this interpretative debate."

He added: 

Although the absence of evidence on justification does not exempt this Court from the obligation to conduct the justification analysis, I can conceive of no reason to hold that the limitation is justified. Thus insofar as the Electoral Act makes it impossible for candidates to stand for political office without being members of political parties, it is unconstitutional.

Request for delay of 36 months 

For a new electoral system to be in place before the next national elections, he ruled that the National Assembly must amend the act within 24 months. In her affidavit to the court, the National Assembly speaker asked for a delay of 36 months to amend the act.

"In accordance with the principle of objective invalidity, a declaration of invalidity that is not coupled with a limit to its retrospective effect would invalidate all elections that followed the first election under the Constitution. We cannot allow that to happen as we cannot undo what has taken place pursuant to those elections. The declaration of invalidity must be with effect from the date of this judgment," he said.

Reacting to the judgment, the Electoral Commission of SA said the timing of this judgment, and the parliamentary review of the electoral system it prompts, is opportune given both the maturing of South Africa's democracy and the looming impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on election processes around the world.

"The Electoral Commission welcomes the clarity the Court has provided to the interpretation of the rights of citizens to stand for public office. We will study the judgment in detail to reflect on its full implications for the current electoral system and legislative framework governing national and provincial elections," commission chairperson Glen Mashinini said in a statement.


Related Links
Electoral Act infringes on a person's right to run for elections independently, ConCourt hears
Public hearings into political party funding to kick off next month
Electoral Act not in line with Constitution - lawyer for independent candidates
Read more on:
politicscourts
Lottery
7 bag R35k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 6612 votes
Cricket
12% - 1905 votes
Soccer
23% - 3675 votes
Golf
7% - 1127 votes
Other
15% - 2399 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

6h ago

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-3.42)
ZAR/GBP
21.56
(-2.71)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(-3.38)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(-2.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-3.55)
Gold
1743.13
(+0.57)
Silver
18.02
(+0.40)
Platinum
824.61
(+0.03)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1931.99
(+0.92)
All Share
53368.42
(-0.57)
Top 40
48966.08
(-0.49)
Financial 15
10675.14
(-2.02)
Industrial 25
72897.13
(-0.64)
Resource 10
49261.00
(+0.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo