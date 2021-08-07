ConCourt to hear IEC application for postponement of elections in two weeks

The Constitutional Court will hear the IEC's application to have the elections postponed i n less than two weeks .

The elections were scheduled for 27 October 2021.

The IEC wants the elections to be moved to February 2022.

An application by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to have the local government elections postponed to next year will be heard in the Constitutional Court on 20 August.

The IEC filed an urgent application, requesting the postponement of this year's municipal elections to February 2022.

This came after a report by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke found that it would not be possible to hold free and fair elections. He proposed that the elections, scheduled for 27 October, be postponed to February 2022.

Moseneke said holding the elections in October amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the strict regulations will be risky.

The IEC also wants an order from the apex court declaring that all municipal councils remain competent until newly elected councillors are declared elected, in order to avoid uncertainty about the legal status of current municipal councils.

The application will be heard virtually.

