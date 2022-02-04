47m ago

ConCourt to rule in Speaker, DA's application for leave to appeal Public Protector ruling

Jan Gerber
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Jan Gerber, News24
  • The ConCourt will rule on an application for leave to directly appeal a ruling on the rules for removing a head of a Chapter 9 institution.
  • The applications were brought after the Western Cape High Court found fault with two rules.
  • Mkhwebane's impeachment has been stalled while the court battle continues.

The Constitutional Court will Friday morning deliver judgment on the National Assembly Speaker and DA's application for direct appeal to the court in the legal battle with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane over the rules for the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution.

Parliament and the DA approached the apex court for direct access after a Western Cape High Court ruling in July put the brakes on the National Assembly's impeachment of Mkhwebane, which was in its infancy.

Mkhwebane also brought an application for a conditional cross-appeal, if the apex court grants the Speaker and DA leave to appeal.  

While the full Bench of the Western Cape High Court did not declare the rules for removing a head of a Chapter 9 institution, such as the Public Protector, unconstitutional as a whole, it found fault with two of the rules.

The court ordered the rules be amended to allow legal representation for a Chapter 9 head when appearing before a Section 194 committee.

It also ruled that judges should not be on the independent panel, which has to decide whether there is a prima facie case against a Chapter 9 head.

The independent panel part of the process has already taken place.

The panel recommended that the National Assembly impeach Mkhwebane; it was chaired by retired judge, Bess Nkabinde.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, in her papers, argues that it is in the interest of justice that the appeal is heard by the Constitutional Court, as it deals with constitutional matters, particularly the separation of powers.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula Photo: Phil Magakoe/Gallo
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

She argued that judges may perform non-judicial functions and that nothing prevents them from being appointed to the panel.

Mkhwebane argued that the Speaker and DA didn't establish grounds for direct appeal and that the matter is not urgent, as Parliament halted the impeachment process, pending the legal processes.

The Constitutional Court reserved judgment in November last year after hearing arguments.

This is the latest instalment in a legal saga that started in December 2019, when the DA lodged a motion for Mkhwebane's removal days after the rules for such a process were adopted by the National Assembly.

The process was initially delayed as Parliament came to terms with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mkhwebane's court challenge to the rules got under way. 

In March 2021, the National Assembly moved to impeach Mkhwebane, based on the independent panel's recommendation, which found prima facie evidence of incompetence and misconduct on Mkhwebane's part.

The proceedings are scheduled for 10:00. 

busisiwe mkhwebanenosiviwe mapisa-nqakulaconstitutional courtparliamentpoliticspublic protector
