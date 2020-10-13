54m ago

Condolences pour in for ex-chairperson of president’s land panel

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Dr Vuyo Mahlati has died.
Dr Vuyo Mahlati has died.
Twitter/mirriamp
  • Condolences have been pouring in following the death of African Farmers' Association of South Africa president Dr Vuyo Mahlathi.
  • Mahlathi, who served as chairperson of President Cyril Ramaphosa's land panel, died on Tuesday.
  • She also served as a member of the National Planning Commission and was the president of the International Women's Forum SA.

Government has extended its condolences to the loved ones of Dr Vuyo Mahlati, who served as the chairperson of President Cyril Ramaphosa's land panel.

Mahlati, who was president of the African Farmers' Association of South Africa, died on Tuesday.

"The country has lost a great visionary leader who impacted many lives, embraced challenges and has had a profound effect on the future direction of South Africa particularly on agriculture and land issues." said government spokesperson Phumla Williams.

"Her life was characterised by her passion to drive social change to better the lives of South Africans."

She was serving her second term as a member of the National Planning Commission.

In May 2010, she was appointed to serve as one of the inaugural members of South Africa’s National Planning Commission for five years responsible for crafting the National Development Plan.

Williams said Mahlati's company Ivili Loboya, produced South Africa’s first cashmere which is created and processed in rural Eastern Cape. 

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane expressed his shock at her death.

"I was numbed, shocked and rattled by the news of Dr Vuyo Mahlati's passing," Mabuyane said on Tuesday.

Mabuyane said her work ethic, enterprising nature and commitment to the progress, development, growth of the province and of the country inspired him to appoint her to his advisory team. 

READ | Ramaphosa promises to empower more black farmers

"As an enterprising South African, Dr Mahlati was helping us in developing our province by diligently sharing her wisdom, ideas contributing to the work of building the Eastern Cape province we want.

"We appreciate her contribution and commitment to the programmes of improving the lives of the people of our country and we send our gratitude to her family," he added.

SowetanLive reported Mahlathi died early hour on Tuesday following an undisclosed illness.

The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development learnt of her death on Tuesday morning.

"It is a profound loss not just to the farming community, but to South Africa at large," said committee chairperson Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandela.

