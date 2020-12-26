45m ago

add bookmark

Condolences pour in for National Union of Mineworkers general secretary David Sipunzi

Raahil Sain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
David Sipunzi. Picture: Leon Sadiki
David Sipunzi. Picture: Leon Sadiki
  • Condolences pour in for National Union of Mineworkers general secretary David Sipunzi. 
  • Sipunzi died on Christmas Day.  
  • Ubank Limited, Minerals Council of South Africa and the ANC have expressed their condolences to his family and colleagues.  

Condolences have poured in for National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) general secretary David Sipunzi. 

News24 reported that Sipunzi died on Christmas Day and at this stage the cause of his death was unknown. 

In a statement, Ubank Limited expressed shock and sadness following Sipunzi's death. 

The Minerals Council South Africa also extended its sincere condolences to his family and colleagues. In a statement, the council said that Sipunzi led by example, and was always willing to engage with all parties, while fully representing the interests of his members. 

"Particularly during this year, where companies, government and unions have collaborated closely on preventing and managing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Sipunzi demonstrated his leadership and compassion, and his belief in the value of the mining industry. He will be missed."

Meanwhile, Ubank Limited chief executive officer, Luthando Vutula, said Sipunzi was devoted towards the well-being of mineworkers. 

Vutula, on behalf of Ubank and its board, conveyed condolences to Sipunzi's family members, colleagues and friends. 

Vutula said:

He was steadfast, passionate and took his vow to fight for the rights of mineworkers and all workers to heart. He spoke for the workers and did all it took to make their grievances heard in order to find the best resolutions. Mr. Sipunzi lived his job, one could even say it was his calling for him.

Sipunzi started in the mining industry in 1985, the same year he joined NUM.

He quickly rose up the ranks and was elected NUM Free State regional secretary in 1999 and then NUM general secretary in 2015.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said they had learnt with sadness about Sipunzi's untimely passing.

Mabe said Sipunzi was the champion of the working class, who spent most of his life advancing working class unity.

"He never wavered nor retreated in the face of setbacks. NUM members will cherish his memory as one of the fiercest fighters for working class unity and a steadfast defender of workers' rights.

"He was an uncompromising hero of the working class who used every fibre of his being to fight the exploitation of workers. The labour movement has lost a true servant of the workers," said Mabe.

The party conveyed condolences to his family, comrades, NUM, Cosatu and the entire mass democratic movement.

"We hope they will find solace in the knowledge that their pain is felt by the whole nation. We wish them strength and fortitude in their hour of grief. May his revolutionary soul rest in peace," said Mabe.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
numdavid sipunzi
Lottery
Pre-Christmas boost for 3 Daily Lotto jackpot winners
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 10348 votes
No, I will not
39% - 8978 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3491 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

15h ago

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.40
(-1.21)
ZAR/GBP
19.69
(-0.76)
ZAR/EUR
17.58
(-0.74)
ZAR/AUD
11.05
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.32)
Gold
1856.21
(+0.56)
Silver
25.79
(+0.10)
Platinum
1025.00
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
0.00
(+0.20)
Palladium
2334.64
(+0.60)
All Share
59175.80
(+0.32)
Top 40
54125.23
(+0.31)
Financial 15
12100.28
(+0.21)
Industrial 25
77510.19
(-0.34)
Resource 10
57117.48
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo