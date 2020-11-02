32m ago

Conduct 'trumps speculation or innuendo', Bushiri's legal team argues ahead of bail judgment

Canny Maphanga
  • Judgment in the bail application of Bushiri and others is set for Wednesday.
  • All five accused are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.
  • The accused will remain in custody until then.

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri's lawyers have argued that the conduct of their client trumps speculation or innuendo ahead of the much-anticipated bail judgment in his fraud case on Wednesday.

"Conduct trumps any speculation or innuendo. Their conduct shows that they are people with integrity and can stand their trial," advocate Anneline van den Heever said on behalf of Bushiri, his wife, Mary, and Landiwe Ntlokwana.

The trio as well as their co-accused Zethu and Willie Mudolo appeared in the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court for remaining arguments in their formal bail application.

The group is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering in an investment scheme worth R102 million.

All accused in the matter – except for Willie Mudolo – applied for bail before presiding Magistrate Thandi Theledi.

On Monday, the court heard remaining arguments from the State on why the accused should not be granted bail.

The State listed various grounds, such as addresses, movable and immovable assets, a lack of family ties in South Africa and the material wealth of the applicants as reasons to deny them bail as they could easily abscond.

Advocate Thabang Mothapo, on behalf of accused number two Zethu Mudolo, previously told the court she is the primary caregiver of two minor children, one of who is 9 months old and is still breastfeeding.

On Monday, Mothapo further told the court the baby was rejecting formula and was sick.

"Here we have a South African woman whose entire life and family is in South Africa. Granting her bail is in the best interests of the children and their constitutional needs to their primary caregiver," he argued.

Advocate Van Den Heever told the court the accused knew since 2019 that this matter was being investigated and they did not attempt to flee the country.

In addition, she questioned why the State was opposing bail in the matter but did not do so in another matter before the Commercial Crime Court, where the Bushiris were granted bail under similar circumstances.

Trial date set

The matter is set for trial in May 2021, News24 reported.

"The State does not justify why this issue of bail is relevant now but it was not relevant in 2019. If they thought the applicants have such tendencies they should never have agreed to grant them bail but they did," she stated.

Magistrate Theledi also probed the State on what was different in this matter.

The prosecutor – who cannot be named – responded that she was not the prosecutor in that matter. She said "the sets of facts in this case are different versus what was placed before the Commercial Crimes Court".

With respect to Ntlokwana, the State submitted that she did not have a fixed address and was in possession of a passport.

The defence dismissed these claims by submitting to court Uber receipts which pointed to a fixed address, as well as a second passport, which had expired.

Judgment in the bail application will be handed down on Wednesday.

The accused will remain in custody until then.

