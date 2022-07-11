51m ago

'Confirmed case' of monkeypox in Limpopo, contacts traced as MEC calls for calm

Nicole McCain
A doctor shows a positive result of monkeypox test on a computer screen.
PHOTO: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
  • A monkeypox case has been confirmed in Limpopo.
  • The virus was detected in a Swiss man who was on holiday in the province.
  • Three contacts have been identified but they are not showing symptoms.

A monkeypox case has been confirmed in Limpopo in a Swiss tourist, and three contacts have been identified.

"The confirmed case is that of a 42-year-old male tourist from Switzerland who is holidaying in the province. The case presented with signs and symptoms such as rash, lymphadenopathy, muscle ache, and fatigue," provincial Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said.

The MEC called for calm and said the department had sent officials to monitor the case.

"We can confirm that the case is an outpatient, currently isolating and requires no admission," Ramathuba added.

"Three contacts have already been identified and none of them have developed signs thus far."

The disease has been recorded in at least 50 countries.

Symptoms include: 

  • fever;
  • intense headache;
  • muscle aches;
  • back pain;
  • low energy;
  • swollen lymph nodes;
  • a skin rash or lesions; and
  • eventually, itchy blisters.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), it can take up to 21 days after exposure for symptoms to surface, usually in the form of a rash that comes a few days after a fever. 

The rash is typically on the face, palms, and soles of the feet, mouth, genitals and eyes. 

The monkeypox virus is not considered highly transmissible. Treatment is for symptoms, commonly severe itching, until the scabs of the blisters have all fallen off.

