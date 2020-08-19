Confirmed Covid-19 positive cases approaching the 600 000 mark, recovery rate now 82%

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in South Africa is approaching the 600 000 mark.

The Department of Health reported that 2 258 new cases were identified.

It also reported a further 282 Covid-19-related deaths.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health reported that the number of positive cases was currently standing at 592 144, with 2 258 new cases registered.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said as of Tuesday, the total number of tests conducted is 3 430 347, with 14 677 new tests conducted since the last report.

#Covid19 Statistics in SA as at 18 August. pic.twitter.com/IbwvP3OfwL — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 18, 2020

"Regrettably we report a further 282 Covid-19-related deaths – 66 in the Eastern Cape, 89 in Gauteng, 57 in KwaZulu-Natal, three in the Northern Cape, 13 in the Free State, 34 in the Western Cape and 20 in the North West.

"This brings the total Covid-19-related cumulative deaths to 12 264.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The recoveries now stand at 485 468, which translate to a recovery rate of 82%," Mkhize said.