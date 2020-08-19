33m ago

add bookmark

Confirmed Covid-19 positive cases approaching the 600 000 mark, recovery rate now 82%

Ntwaagae Seleka
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Darren Stewart
  • The number of Covid-19 positive cases in South Africa is approaching the 600 000 mark.
  • The Department of Health reported that 2 258 new cases were identified.
  • It also reported a further 282 Covid-19-related deaths.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 positive cases in South Africa is approaching the 600 000 mark.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health reported that the number of positive cases was currently standing at 592 144, with 2 258 new cases registered.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said as of Tuesday, the total number of tests conducted is 3 430 347, with 14 677 new tests conducted since the last report.

"Regrettably we report a further 282 Covid-19-related deaths – 66 in the Eastern Cape, 89 in Gauteng, 57 in KwaZulu-Natal, three in the Northern Cape, 13 in the Free State, 34 in the Western Cape and 20 in the North West.

"This brings the total Covid-19-related cumulative deaths to 12 264.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The recoveries now stand at 485 468, which translate to a recovery rate of 82%," Mkhize said.

Related Links
Cyril Ramaphosa | It is not the time to be complacent as we move to Level 2 of the lockdown
Moeletsi Mbeki | Covid-19 and the economy: Bringing SA to the periphery
Limpopo committee wants answers after 'rushed spending' on Covid-19 PPE goes from R250m to R500m
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
1 winner bags R363k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
58% - 4893 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 1052 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 2533 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.32
(-0.12)
ZAR/GBP
22.94
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
20.67
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
12.55
(+0.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.20)
Gold
1991.50
(-0.59)
Silver
27.67
(-0.70)
Platinum
950.00
(-0.63)
Brent Crude
45.50
(+0.20)
Palladium
2160.27
(-0.49)
All Share
57025.16
(-0.71)
Top 40
52738.12
(-0.76)
Financial 15
10162.46
(+1.95)
Industrial 25
74887.75
(-0.54)
Resource 10
59032.13
(-1.98)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20231.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo