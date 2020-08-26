1h ago

add bookmark

Conservationist West Mathewson killed by his lions as wife allegedly watched helplessly

Tammy Petersen
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
West Mathewson with his lions. (Lion Treetop Lodge via Facebook)
West Mathewson with his lions. (Lion Treetop Lodge via Facebook)
  • West Mathewson, 69, was killed after being attacked by his lions at the Lion Tree Top Lodge.
  • An inquest docket has been opened.
  • In 2017, the lions attacked Qebekhulu Justice who had, along with a colleague, been collecting wood in the veld.

Conservationist West Mathewson, 69, was killed on Wednesday after being attacked by his lions at his home at the Lion Tree Top Lodge near Hoedspruit.

"I think it was just a tragic accident that happened," his daughter-in-law Tehri Mathewson told News24.

"The lions are safe and will forever be loved and cared for as he would have wanted."

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said an inquest docket was opened following the attack, which occurred at about 08:30.

"It is believed that the two lionesses attacked the deceased during one of their usual walks. The incident allegedly took place while his wife was helplessly watching," Mojapelo said.

"The police and emergency services were activated and, on arrival, the man was found with multiple injuries. He was declared dead on the scene."

According to Mojapelo, the lionesses have since been moved to another game lodge in the area.

Tehri said the family would release a statement on Friday, but described her father-in-law as a "remarkable man", whose death would be a great loss to conservation.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba warned the public and animal owners to be "careful around these dangerous animals to avoid these types of tragic incidents from happening".

In 2017, the two lions attacked Qebekhulu Justice who had, along with a colleague, been collecting wood in the veld in Hoedpsruit.

The man had moved to another part of the veld when he heard Justice scream as one of the lions mauled him while the other watched.

News24 at the time reported that Justice's colleague had pelted stones at the lions, and they fled.

He had picked up his colleague and they had walked to phone an ambulance.

He suffered wounds to his legs, torso, stomach and chest.

Justice, a diabetic, died seven days later, although the provincial health department said he had died due to "other diseases"; saying his death could not be attributed to the lion attack.

Mathewson had, at the time, told News24 he didn't believe the lion had been attacking Justice as he would have "been dead in five seconds".

He had described the lions, two years old at the time, as friendly and tame, and believed that they had "just wanted to play with the guy".

Related Links
SEE | Escaped Lichtenburg Lions have all been rounded up
Four lions on the loose in Limpopo
Hawks bust North West man allegedly in possession of drugs and skin of 3 lions
Read more on:
mbombelaanimals
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 898 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 2188 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.89
(-0.48)
ZAR/GBP
22.29
(-0.84)
ZAR/EUR
19.96
(-0.33)
ZAR/AUD
12.21
(-0.90)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.85)
Gold
1945.47
(+0.83)
Silver
27.19
(+2.72)
Platinum
930.00
(+0.27)
Brent Crude
46.31
(+1.42)
Palladium
2173.00
(+1.35)
All Share
56572.24
(+0.82)
Top 40
52256.85
(+0.94)
Financial 15
10290.07
(-1.55)
Industrial 25
76427.99
(+1.37)
Resource 10
55860.73
(+1.25)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20238.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo