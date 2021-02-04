28m ago

Constable jailed for seven years for protecting drug dealers

Lwandile Bhengu
A police constable has been jailed.
A police constable has been jailed.
  • Constable Sipho Eric Nene was sentenced to seven years in prison for corruption and defeating the ends of justice.
  • He was found guilty of assisting drug dealers to move their product through Queenstown. 
  • He is one of many Queenstown Flying Squad members who were charged with the crime. 

An Eastern Cape police officer has been sentenced to seven years' imprisonment for his involvement in protecting drug dealers in Queenstown. 

In January this year, Constable Sipho Eric Nene, who was stationed with the Queenstown Flying Squad, was found guilty of corruption and defeating the ends of justice after he was arrested in 2017.

"According to information, some members of the Queenstown Flying Squad were protecting drug dealers by escorting them through the Queenstown precinct without being stopped by law enforcement agencies while their consignment of drugs was in transit," police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said in a statement on Thursday. 

WATCH | Shots fired as rival gangs clash in Cape Town

Nene was suspended after an internal disciplinary hearing shortly after the allegations were levelled against him. 

The Queenstown Regional Court recently sentenced him to five years for corruption and two years for attempting to defeat or obstruct the administration of justice.

In October last year, another member of Nene's unit, Warrant Officer Amos Rafu, 52, was also sentenced to five years' imprisonment for corruption.

Soci said more cases relating to the incident were being heard in the court.

