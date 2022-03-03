9m ago

'Constitution delinquents': Bheki Cele blasts City of Cape Town over 'rogue' policing unit

Marvin Charles
Bheki Cele (Photo: Jaco Marais)
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele says the City of Cape Town is "bypassing the legal structure".
  • It comes after concerns were raised by the GOOD party about the legality of the City's Safety and Security Investigation Unit (SSIU).
  • The City has maintained that it had obtained legal opinion indicating that the unit is operating fully within the law. 

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the DA-led City of Cape Town is filled with "constitutional delinquents".

Cele said this while responding to a question asked by GOOD MP Brett Herron on Wednesday during a peace and security hybrid sitting in Parliament.

Herron asked the minister to explain the City of Cape Town's role in investigating organised crime and what he planned to do to rein in "rogue policing structures conducting unlawful investigations and operating as a third force".

In response, Cele said: "There are constitutional delinquents in the Western Cape and there's no doubt about it. We have a responsibility for integrated governance. We have decided to take a soft approach. We have met with the premier of the province and mayor to say 'This can't be. You can't have intelligence; no premier or mayor has those powers to establish an intelligence unit'."

Cele added that the City was "bypassing the legal structure". 

"They have something they call Safety and Security Investigation Unit (SSIU) with intelligence collection. You cannot have a special unit that has illegal powers. We have agreed that our legal department will come together with the mayor and premier," he said. 

The question posed by Herron comes just two months after the GOOD party had requested that Cele and axed national police commissioner Khehla Sithole investigate the legality of the City's SSIU.

In a letter sent to Cele's office by Herron, he described the SSIU as a "rogue and dangerous arrogation of unlawful policing, security and intelligence powers by the City of Cape Town".

He added that the SSIU operated outside the parameters of the Police Act and, unlike the municipal police service, was not subject to provincial oversight.

Herron said the structure appeared to be modelled on the national Special Investigations Unit (SIU). The SIU reported directly to the president, who was constitutionally empowered to proclaim investigations.

In Cape Town, however, this role was performed by mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.

The City said in response to Cele that it had obtained legal opinion indicating that the unit was operating fully within the law. 

"This has also been set out to Minister Cele during a meeting between the premier, minister and mayor. The City has also offered further discussions around the legal opinion regarding the SSIU," it said. 

