Constitutional Court reserves judgment in case brought by two men wrongfully jailed, tortured by cops

Ntwaagae Seleka
The Constitutional Court.
Nicolene Olckers, Gallo Images
  • The Constitutional Court has reserved judgment in an application brought by two men wrongfully jailed for nine months by police.
  • The applicants are seeking justice after one of them was tortured by the Middelburg police into confessing to a heinous crime he didn’t commit and later falsely implicating another man in 2005.
  • J.E Mahlangu and I.T Mailela, acting on behalf of P.J Mtsweni, who has since died, brought the application against a portion of the judgment and order of the Supreme Court of Appeal.
 

The Constitutional Court has reserved judgement in an application brought by two men wrongfully jailed for nine months by the police.

The applicants are seeking justice after one of them was tortured by the Middelburg police into confessing to a heinous crime he didn't commit and later falsely implicating another man in 2005.

Johannes Eugen Mahlangu and Phannie Johannes Mtsweni, who had since died, brought an application to the Constitutional Court against a portion of the judgment and order of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

PODCAST | Justice Denied, Episode 1: 13 years for a rape he didn't commit

The court would decide how much Mahlangu and Mtsweni should receive. 

Leave was sought against the refusal of the SCA to hold the Minister of Police liable for the applicants' entire period of detention following their unlawful arrest.

Mahlangu was first wrongfully arrested on 29 May 2005, for the murder of a couple and their two young children, which happened on 25 May 2005.

Mahlangu was then arrested by a detective Mthombeni without a warrant and not having a reasonable suspicion that Mahlangu was the culprit.

READ HERE | Man's murder conviction, sentencing overturned, SCA believes his constitutional rights were violated

Mthombeni and his colleagues then assaulted and tortured Mahlangu until he confessed and falsely implicated Mtsweni.

Mtsweni was arrested on 30 May 2005. 

Subsequently, Mahlangu and Mtsweni were released on 10 February 2006, after the two real culprits were brought to justice and later sentenced to life in prison.

Upon their release, Mahlangu and Mtsweni launched a lawsuit against the Minister of Police in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, for their unlawful arrest and detention. 

The High Court held that the arrest and police detention of the applicants were unlawful, but that the Minister of Police could not be held liable in respect of the period after their court appearance because the applicants' continued detention was as a result of remands by the court.

The High Court then awarded damages of R90 000 to Mahlangu and R50 000 to Mtsweni and directed the police minister to pay their legal costs on the magistrates' scale.

Mahlangu and Mtsweni approached the SCA after finding no joy in an appeal in the same court before a full bench.

The SCA, by a majority of three to two, held that the inclusion by the police of the illegally obtained confession constituted a factual, but not a legal cause of the applicants' continued detention beyond 14 June 2005, on which date the applicants could, on probability, have applied for bail and would have been released. 

The SCA also ordered the police minister to pay Mahlangu R190 000 and R150 000 to Mtsweni's executor.

Set aside 

The SCA set aside the order of the full court and increased the amount of compensation to cover the period between 31 May and 14 June 2005.

The minority judgment at the SCA would have awarded damages for the entire period of judicial detention.

Mahlangu and Mailela sought relief from this court on the basis that they ought to have been awarded damages for the entire period. 

The applicants approached the Constitutional Court asking an order for the minister to pay Mahlangu R490 000 and R450 000 to Mtsweni's executor.

The minister's lawyer argued that the arrest and detention were separate and distinct delicts in this matter.

The respondent submitted that the further issue in this matter was whether the inclusion of the confession in the docket was the legal cause of the further detention of the applicants after 14 June 2005 and up to 10 February 2006.

