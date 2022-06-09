1h ago

add bookmark

Constitutional Court, SCA among the courts with judicial vacancies

accreditation
Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Constitutional Court building.
The Constitutional Court building.
PHOTO: Roger de la Harpe, Gallo Images
  • The Judicial Service Commission has invited nominations to fill vacant judicial positions at different courts.
  • These include positions at the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court of Appeal.
  • The deadline for nominations is 17 June.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has invited nominations to fill vacant judicial positions at various superior courts.

The vacant positions include one in the Constitutional Court and five vacancies in the Supreme Court of Appeal. The deadline is 17 June, and interviews will take place during the week of 3 until 12 October in Gauteng.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment of Judge Owen Rogers as a judge of the Constitutional Court.

"Judge Rogers is a highly experienced judge who has been serving as a judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court. He has been on the bench for the past nine years following many years in legal private practice," said Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

In April, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviewed five candidates to fill two spots at the Constitutional Court. It shortlisted Rogers, Judges Fayeeza Kathree Setiloane and Mahube Molemela, and advocate Alan Dodson. 

Judge David Unterhalter was cut from the shortlist - meaning that Ramaphosa could only appoint one candidate.

READ | Mandisa Maya accepts nomination for deputy chief justice position

Rogers' new role takes effect from 1 August.

Other vacant positions included one vacancy for judge president and three vacancies of judges in the Competition Appeal Court.

One vacancy of Chairperson of the Electoral Court and a candidate nominated for this position should be a Judge of Appeal of the Supreme Court of Appeal. There is also one vacancy for a judge at the same court. 

However, a candidate nominated for this position should be a judge of the high court.

Other vacant positions include one vacancy for a judge in the Gauteng Division of the High Court for secondment to the Land Claims Court and four vacancies of judges in the Gauteng High Court. 

The position of judge president in the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court and the Limpopo High Court was also vacant.  

And, in the North West Division of the High Court, there is one vacancy for deputy judge president and one for a judge. 

The Western Cape High Court has one vacant post for a judge. 

 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
judicial service commissiongautengjudiciarycourts
Lottery
R400k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
58% - 3549 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 347 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
36% - 2209 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.35
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
16.45
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.2%
Gold
1,848.39
-0.3%
Silver
21.77
-1.3%
Palladium
1,926.00
-0.9%
Platinum
978.24
-3.2%
Brent Crude
123.58
+2.4%
Top 40
62,427
-1.6%
All Share
68,911
-1.5%
Resource 10
73,776
-2.2%
Industrial 25
76,231
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,553
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo