Constitutional Court, SCA among the courts with judicial vacancies

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has invited nominations to fill vacant judicial positions at various superior courts.

The vacant positions include one in the Constitutional Court and five vacancies in the Supreme Court of Appeal. The deadline is 17 June, and interviews will take place during the week of 3 until 12 October in Gauteng.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment of Judge Owen Rogers as a judge of the Constitutional Court.

"Judge Rogers is a highly experienced judge who has been serving as a judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court. He has been on the bench for the past nine years following many years in legal private practice," said Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

In April, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviewed five candidates to fill two spots at the Constitutional Court. It shortlisted Rogers, Judges Fayeeza Kathree Setiloane and Mahube Molemela, and advocate Alan Dodson.

Judge David Unterhalter was cut from the shortlist - meaning that Ramaphosa could only appoint one candidate.

Rogers' new role takes effect from 1 August.

Other vacant positions included one vacancy for judge president and three vacancies of judges in the Competition Appeal Court.

One vacancy of Chairperson of the Electoral Court and a candidate nominated for this position should be a Judge of Appeal of the Supreme Court of Appeal. There is also one vacancy for a judge at the same court.

However, a candidate nominated for this position should be a judge of the high court.

Other vacant positions include one vacancy for a judge in the Gauteng Division of the High Court for secondment to the Land Claims Court and four vacancies of judges in the Gauteng High Court.

The position of judge president in the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court and the Limpopo High Court was also vacant.

And, in the North West Division of the High Court, there is one vacancy for deputy judge president and one for a judge.

The Western Cape High Court has one vacant post for a judge.

