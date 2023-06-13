Construction mafia: City of Cape Town stands to lose nearly R60m of unspent budget

The City of Cape Town says it risks losing R58.8 million in unspent budget due to intimidation, extortion and threats at transport infrastructure projects.

From Khayelitsha to Delft to Brooklyn, contractors have been threatened, one person murdered, and equipment stolen.

The City says the attacks and threats are "completely unconscionable".

The City of Cape Town is at risk of losing R58.8 million in unspent budget because extortionists are delaying several transport infrastructure construction projects, the City's Urban Mobility directorate said on Tuesday.

"They are holding to ransom the City and our contractors, and ultimately, at the expense of service delivery to those who need these services most," said Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"It is completely and utterly unconscionable."

From Khayelitsha to Delft to Brooklyn, contractors have been threatened, one person murdered, and equipment stolen.

Projects affected are:

The construction of long-awaited new MyCiTi bus depots on the corner of Spine Road and Mew Way in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain. Threats set the project back by at least three weeks, with R27.4 million at risk in unspent capital budget. Rehabilitation of Delft Main Road, from Stellenbosch Arterial to Silversands Road in Delft: The contractor withdrew from the site following the fatal shooting of one of their staff members on 10 May 2023. A portion of the gravel base of the road is exposed to the winter rain. Loss of production totals R13.5 million in unspent capital budget. Upgrading of various roads and associated works in Bishop Lavis. Roads resealing and stormwater repairs project in Delft. Roads rehabilitation project in Kalksteenfontein. All three projects have been beset by threats and intimidation, and the associated loss of production amounts to R16.9 million in unspent capital budget. Walter Sisulu /Lindela roundabout in Khayelitsha. Threats and extortion attempts have delayed the project by three months, with R600 000 at risk. Installation of traffic calming measures and footways, including sidewalk and embayment construction, in Brooklyn. On 17 May, a compactor was loaded on a bakkie and stolen by a group of people who threatened the staff. An amount of approximately R195 000 is at risk.

Quintas said the projects aimed to improve mobility and access for pedestrians, public transport users and motorists, as well as plug holes left by problems with passenger rail.

"I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the sophisticated extortionist syndicates alongside the opportunistic thugs who care nothing for the lives of the communities we are trying to serve, nor those of the hard-working teams attempting to complete these projects on the ground."

READ | The Western Cape is trying to figure out if it is in business with gangsters, and how to stop

With the help of a private donor, the City has upped its reward of R100 000 for information on the murder of Environmental Affairs employee Wendy Kloppers to R1 million.

It has also offered R5 000 for information on extortionists who threaten projects.

Kloppers was shot dead in her car in February, at the Symphony Way housing project. A security guard was injured.



