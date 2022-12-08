Contentious Western Cape taxi route reopens after 18 months of mediation

The contentious B97 taxi route between Bellville and Paarl has been reopened.

The contentious B97 minibus-taxi route between Bellville and Paarl, which was closed for nearly 18 months after a violent taxi dispute left at least 83 people dead, has been reopened.



The closure affected commuters in Gugulethu, Dunoon, Atlantis, and the towns of Worcester and Ceres.

The decision to reopen it comes after a memorandum of agreement was signed between the CATA Boland Taxi Association and the Paarl Alliance Taxi Association (affiliated to the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association), which was reached after lengthy negotiations, which ended in an arbitration process. The arbitration confirmed that both associations have the requisite rights to service the route.

On Thursday, Western Cape Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell opened the route at the Mbekweni Taxi Rank in Paarl.

He closed the route in July 2021 after the "continuous incidents of violence between members of the rival associations".



In addition to the agreement that both associations would service the route, the Drakenstein Municipality and the City of Cape Town agreed to support additional operating licence applications to "create a more equitable balance between minibus-taxi supply and demand", Mitchell said.

In terms of Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act, a provincial transport MEC can declare an area as high-risk in respect of taxi violence, and close affected ranks and routes where the safety of passengers and people entering the area is compromised.

The taxi service was replaced by a bus service while the route was closed. This service will continue to run in parallel with the taxi services until all valid tickets have been used, Mitchell added.

He said:

Whilst we recognise that many people are entirely dependent on public transport services to access social and economic opportunities, the safety of commuters remains the key consideration. We have a duty as government to ensure a safe and dignified environment for public transport users and we will act decisively where the safety of passengers is compromised.

"A decision to close a taxi route is always a last resort, given that it impacts the livelihood of operators, and has an impact on our commuters. I commend the industry leadership for remaining committed to the peace process and for working tirelessly to find a workable solution."



According to Mitchell, the conflict has been ongoing for more than 20 years.



Santaco spokesperson Mandla Hermanus said: "We welcome the reopening of the route between Mbekweni and Bellville. We as Santaco will assist the two associations to monitor operations in that area to ensure compliance, and to ensure there are no illegal operators."

Codeta secretary-general, Nceba Enge, said the reopening of the route was a welcome effort.



"We are glad it is now open because it has been 18 months that our operators were not operating in that road and they were struggling. We are glad we have been able to find an amicable solution," he said.

"Our commuters are now not going to struggle to reach their desired destinations. Our Codeta [and] CATA operators will work together with the working committee that has been vetted on both sides, which will monitor the daily operations," Enge added.

