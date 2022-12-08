1h ago

add bookmark

Contentious Western Cape taxi route reopens after 18 months of mediation

accreditation
Nicole McCain and Nonkululeko Lekoma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell officially re-opened route B97 at the Mbekweni Taxi Rank in Paarl this morning and issued operating licences to taxi operators.
Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell officially re-opened route B97 at the Mbekweni Taxi Rank in Paarl this morning and issued operating licences to taxi operators.
  • The contentious B97 taxi route between Bellville and Paarl has been reopened.
  • The route between Cape Town and Paarl was closed for 18 months during negations between warring minibus-taxi associations.
  • The dispute over the route turned violent and left at least 83 people dead.

The contentious B97 minibus-taxi route between Bellville and Paarl, which was closed for nearly 18 months after a violent taxi dispute left at least 83 people dead, has been reopened.

The closure affected commuters in Gugulethu, Dunoon, Atlantis, and the towns of Worcester and Ceres.

The decision to reopen it comes after a memorandum of agreement was signed between the CATA Boland Taxi Association and the Paarl Alliance Taxi Association (affiliated to the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association), which was reached after lengthy negotiations, which ended in an arbitration process. The arbitration confirmed that both associations have the requisite rights to service the route.

On Thursday, Western Cape Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell opened the route at the Mbekweni Taxi Rank in Paarl.

He closed the route in July 2021 after the "continuous incidents of violence between members of the rival associations".

In addition to the agreement that both associations would service the route, the Drakenstein Municipality and the City of Cape Town agreed to support additional operating licence applications to "create a more equitable balance between minibus-taxi supply and demand", Mitchell said.

READ | More than 128 000 of Western Cape pupils stayed away from school during taxi strike, says MEC

In terms of Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act, a provincial transport MEC can declare an area as high-risk in respect of taxi violence, and close affected ranks and routes where the safety of passengers and people entering the area is compromised.

The taxi service was replaced by a bus service while the route was closed. This service will continue to run in parallel with the taxi services until all valid tickets have been used, Mitchell added.

He said:

Whilst we recognise that many people are entirely dependent on public transport services to access social and economic opportunities, the safety of commuters remains the key consideration. We have a duty as government to ensure a safe and dignified environment for public transport users and we will act decisively where the safety of passengers is compromised.

"A decision to close a taxi route is always a last resort, given that it impacts the livelihood of operators, and has an impact on our commuters. I commend the industry leadership for remaining committed to the peace process and for working tirelessly to find a workable solution."

According to Mitchell, the conflict has been ongoing for more than 20 years.

Santaco spokesperson Mandla Hermanus said: "We welcome the reopening of the route between Mbekweni and Bellville. We as Santaco will assist the two associations to monitor operations in that area to ensure compliance, and to ensure there are no illegal operators."

Codeta secretary-general, Nceba Enge, said the reopening of the route was a welcome effort.  

"We are glad it is now open because it has been 18 months that our operators were not operating in that road and they were struggling. We are glad we have been able to find an amicable solution," he said. 

READ | Cape Town taxi operators to return to work after 4 buses gutted in violent protests over 2 days

"Our commuters are now not going to struggle to reach their desired destinations. Our Codeta [and] CATA operators will work together with the working committee that has been vetted on both sides, which will monitor the daily operations," Enge added.

News24 previously reported that the taxi associations had welcomed the reopening.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daylin mitchellwestern capecape towntaxi violencetransport
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
5% - 31 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
29% - 195 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
35% - 231 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
31% - 205 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.14
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.91
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.03
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,785.11
-0.0%
Silver
22.73
+0.1%
Palladium
1,857.50
+0.2%
Platinum
1,005.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
77.17
-2.8%
Top 40
68,026
+0.2%
All Share
74,190
+0.2%
Resource 10
73,127
-0.1%
Industrial 25
91,505
+0.8%
Financial 15
15,537
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

07 Dec

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Surprise losses, stylish wins at FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Watch all the action in 4K

07 Dec

Surprise losses, stylish wins at FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Watch all the action in 4K
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo