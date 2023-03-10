Contract electricians dispatched to restore power killed by residents

Four contract electricians were killed in Ekurhuleni on Monday.

The incident happened in Cruywagen Park when the electricians were called to do work for the metro.

The community assaulted the workers, who subsequently died at the location.

Four contract electricians were murdered in Cruywagen Park on Monday after they were attacked by the very community they were coming to help.

As such, the City of Ekurhuleni says fixing the electricity issues in the area will take much longer "because workers and contractors now fear for their lives".

Members of the Cruywagen Park community complained on Thursday that there had been no electricity since Sunday.

According to the City, at around 17:35 on Monday, a municipality electrician called for assistance from contractors in Sarel Hattingh Street in Klippoortjie, Germiston.

Contractors of BMLL, a cable repairs subcontractor in Germiston, were dispatched to assist with the fault.

A group of community members had gathered near the area.

When the contract electricians arrived, they were attacked by the group.

According to the City, the contractors' vehicle was picked up, thrown over the bridge, and then set alight.

The contractors were then assaulted with various objects. Four contractors were killed in the process.

The City said it was unclear why the contractors were attacked.

Police are investigating the matter.

Spokesperson for the City of Ekurhuleni, Zweli Dlamini, said:

The barbaric murder of these innocent people is strongly condemned by the municipality.

"What makes the situation worse is that these victims of brutal murder were trying to assist with the stabilisation of electricity in the very same area where they were senselessly attacked.



"How on earth do we allow our employees and contractors to move into communities after such a brutal attack? Unfortunately, this will affect our turnaround time to service delivery interruptions because our workers and contractors now fear for their lives.

"We cannot expose them to such risky situations until their safety is guaranteed."