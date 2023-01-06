1h ago

add bookmark

Contract workers allegedly throw documents belonging to municipality in North West onto the street

accreditation
Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Documents from a North West municipality are seen strewn across the street.
Documents from a North West municipality are seen strewn across the street.
Twitter/SA Youth Unemployment
  • Documents belonging to a North West municipality were disposed of on the streets of Lichtenburg. 
  • The department said it had launched an investigation. 
  • The MEC condemned the "unruly behaviour" and called for stricter security measures. 

The cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs department in the North West says it has launched an investigation after documents belonging to the Ditsobotla Municipality were destroyed and disposed of on the streets of Lichtenburg this week.

According to the department, a group of contractors, whose contracts had been terminated, went on a rampage and trashed official documents on Wednesday.

The documents were collected from the Ditsobotla municipal offices, it said.

A spokesperson, Tumelo Maruping, told News24 they could not confirm "who these people are because some of their contracts ended and some we can't trace [in the system]. We can only account for permanent staff," he said.

On Wednesday, the MEC for cooperative governance, Nono Maloyi, condemned what he called "unruly behaviour".

Maloyi called for stricter security measures to be put in place in all municipal buildings.

"We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour, be it from officials, councillors or members of the public. We will bring in law enforcement agencies to enforce law and order in Ditsobotla, when necessary," he said.

Meanwhile, the DA leader in the area, Yusuf Laher, said employees reportedly trashed the documents because they were not paid their December salaries.

But Maloyi's office reiterated that their contracts had come to an end. 

READ | Members of the North West legislature defy new ANC chairperson

"They were purporting they wanted to get paid, but there is no contract that exists," Maruping said.

News24 previously reported the municipality was dissolved last year September after a year of little to no service delivery because warring factions within the ANC fought over the mayorship.

The municipality was led by both Tsholofelo Moreo and Tebogo Buthelezi.

This, after the council removed Buthelezi in December 2020 by a vote of no confidence, voting Moreo in as the new mayor.

Buthelezi then appealed the decision in court and was reinstated.

But he was removed again by the ANC caucus through another motion of no confidence, and Moreo was reinstated. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
44% - 4971 votes
Rising cost of living
13% - 1472 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
43% - 4873 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.16
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.71
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
18.22
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
-1.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Gold
1,862.43
+1.6%
Silver
23.79
+2.4%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.69
+1.1%
Top 40
70,810
+2.0%
All Share
76,859
+1.9%
Resource 10
75,857
+4.3%
Industrial 25
96,608
+1.8%
Financial 15
15,643
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo