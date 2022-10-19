Controversial KZN mayor suspended, asked to take leave of absence following firearm charges

1h ago

IFP mayor of the Msinga Municipality, Mletheni Ndlovu.
IFP mayor of the Msinga Municipality, Mletheni Ndlovu.
Supplied
  • The IFP has asked the mayor of the Msinga Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal to take a leave of absence.
  • Mayor Mletheni Ndlovu and two of his bodyguards appeared in court this week on firearm-related charges.
  • IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party would be guided by the police investigation.

The controversial IFP mayor of the Msinga Municipality, Mletheni Ndlovu, and two councillors have been asked to take a leave of absence from both municipal and party work.

The IFP's national executive committee (NEC) has suspended Ndlovu, who is out on bail after his arrest on firearm-related charges.

Ndlovu and councillors Thokozani Sokhela and Mhawukeleni Sokhela briefed the party's NEC at its weekly meeting on Monday, IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said on Tuesday.

"Councillors Mletheni Ndlovu, Thokozani Sokhela and Mhawukeleni Sokhela are directed to take a leave of absence from all municipal activities and responsibilities with immediate effect and are hereby placed on suspension from all party activities," Hlengwa said.

Hlengwa added: 

The deputy mayor of Msinga, Thenjiwe Busisiwe Mbatha, will act as mayor.

Ndlovu and his two bodyguards – Msawenkosi Lionel Malembe, 46, and Mvikeleni Mzolo, 41 – appeared in the Msinga Magistrates' Court on Monday on various firearm-related charges, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

He is charged with failure to lock away a firearm in a prescribed safe, as well as handing over a firearm to a person who is not permitted to be in possession of a firearm.

Malembe and Mzolo are charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Ndlovu was granted bail of R10 000, while his bodyguards were granted bail of R1 000 each. They were advised not to interfere with witnesses.

The case was postponed to 21 November for further investigations.

Hlengwa said the speaker of the council would ensure that wards 4 and 14 "continue to receive services and access to councillors during the period of the leave of absence of the affected councillors".

"The Political Oversight Committee (POC) is to communicate these decisions and brief the NEC on the material circumstances of these arrests."

The POC would report back to the NEC at its next meeting, he added.

"As previously indicated, the IFP relies on the SAPS-led investigation in this matter. The IFP will accordingly take decisions on the basis of the due processes of the investigation, as per the recommendations of the National Council Task Team that was dispatched to investigate this matter," said Hlengwa.

