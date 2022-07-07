1h ago

Convicted murderer Rosemary Ndlovu appears in court in shackles for two more cases

Ntwaagae Seleka
Rosemary Ndlovu at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu appeared in court twice on Thursday for two separate cases.
  • In one case she is accused of conspiring to kill her husband and in the other, she is accused of conspiring to kill her boss and the officer who was investigating her.
  • She is currently serving six life terms in jail for taking out hits on five relatives as well as the father of her child.

Convicted serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu was back in court on Thursday for two unrelated cases that ended up being postponed.

In the first case, she and her former colleague, Nomsa Mudau, have been charged with conspiracy to kill her husband in 2018.

With her legs shackled, Ndlovu made her way to the dock of the Kempton Park Regional Court, wearing black stiletto heels, a navy blue skirt and a white polo neck top.

While she posed for photographs and waved, her co-accused used a mask to obscure her face and stared at the floor so that her face couldn't be captured clearly.

Mudau was a police sergeant in the Norkem Park police station and Ndlovu was stationed at the Tembisa police station as a sergeant. Mudau has since been fired.

Their matter was postponed so that their lawyer can make representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In the second case, it is alleged that she conspired to kill Sergeant Benneth Mabunda, who investigated the murder for which she was later sentenced to six life terms, as well as her former boss at the Tembisa police station, Colonel Nthipe Boloka.

Her alleged accomplice, whose identity has not been revealed, is at large.

READ | With impeccable make-up and legs bound in shackles, Rosemary Ndlovu makes another court appearance

Ndlovu and Mudau are expected back in court on 15 September for the one case.

Ndlovu returns to court on the same date for the second case.

Ndlovu is in jail for orchestrating the murder of her close relatives and lover - who was also the father of her child - to benefit from funeral and life insurance payouts to the tune of R1.4 million.

She orchestrated the murder of her cousin, Witness Madala Homu, her sister, Audrey Ndlovu; her niece, Zanele Motha; her nephew, Brilliant Mashego; another relative, Mayeni Mashego; and her lover, Maurice Mabasa.

The murders started in 2012 and ended in 2018 when Mabunda arrested her.

