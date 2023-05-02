Convicted rapist rearrested after escape from Eastern Cape prison, fellow prisoner still at large

A convicted rapist who escaped from the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape along with a fellow inmate was rearrested over the weekend after four days on the run.



Siyabulela Khohliso was recaptured on Sunday after escaping with another inmate, Athini Nothi Mzingelwa, from the sports field at about 15:30 on Thursday.

Kholiso has since been transferred to the Mthatha Correctional Centre, according to Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

"He was caught in the Libode area. All efforts are now focused on finding ... Mzingelwa as he remains at large."

Nxumalo said Khohliso was serving a 10-year prison sentence and Mzingelwa was serving an eight-year sentence - both for rape. Additional resources have been deployed to support the correctional services officials who are working with the police. READ | Bester escape: Correctional services department pulls plug on contract with Mangaung prison company

Nxumalo said the national commissioner of correctional services, Makgothi Thobakgale, visited the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre on Sunday where he suspended eight officials.

He was contemplating the suspension of two additional officers who were on duty on the day of the escape, he said.

Nxumalo added that the investigation was ongoing and that more developments were expected.



