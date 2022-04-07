Convicted serial murderer Rosemary Ndlovu in court for allegedly plotting murders of three more people

Rosemary Ndlovu will be back in court on 20 April over allegations that she plotted the murders of three people.

Two of the people she allegedly wanted killed are her former boss and the investigating officer in the case of the six people whose murders she was convicted of.

The third person is the husband of her friend who was a police officer and has since been fired.

Five months after being handed six life sentences for the murders of six relatives she had killed for insurance purposes, Rosemary Ndlovu will be back in court to face more charges related to organising the murders of three more people.



One of the people is the husband of her friend and former police officer, while the other two are her former boss and the investigating officer in the case of the six relatives whose murders she planned.

She is expected in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on 20 April to face two charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

While the cases were opened in Tembisa, they are being heard in Kempton Park for "safety reasons".

News24 reported last year that allegations were that Ndlovu had paid a hitman a few hundred rand to kill the investigating officer and her former boss, as she blamed them for her arrest.

She had allegedly planned the murders of the two while behind bars awaiting trial for the murders of her six relatives.

However, the plan was later uncovered and a case was opened in Tembisa in October 2018.

The other case relates to the alleged plot to kill the husband of one of her police officer friends who was stationed at Norkem Park police station. At the time, Ndlovu was still working as a police officer at the Tembisa police station.

According to a source, Ndlovu was the one who sought the hitmen "in the hostel as she was well-connected" and allegedly promised them some money before the hit could be carried out.

"She promised them money before the killing, as well as money from the insurance payout after the husband had been killed.

"The husband worked at OR Tambo International Airport and the alleged hitmen followed him around for three months. When the money was not forthcoming, they exposed the murder plot."

Ndlovu's friend was arrested, underwent disciplinary action at work, and was later fired.

"She wanted to challenge the SAPS decision, but failed. Her husband also divorced her.

"Her docket was provisionally withdrawn, pending the bigger case (the six murder charges against Ndlovu).

"Now that Ndlovu's matter was finalised, it was placed back on the roll," the source said.

Ndlovu also had two children who allegedly died under strange circumstances.

During the trial, it was revealed that she had a daughter with her boyfriend, but the child had died in 2017, a year and a half after her father was killed.

Speaking to News24 last year, Lucerth Mabasa, who is the child's aunt and the sister of Ndlovu's late partner, said she had received a telephone call from a nurse at Zamokuhle Private Hospital in Tembisa informing her that the child - who was two-years-old at the time - had passed away.

"When I asked what had happened, the nurse said when the child arrived at [the] hospital, she had not been able to breathe. The nurse also said the child was given oxygen, but doctors had not been able to save her.

A heartbroken Masaba said:

I know that the child was sickly when she was young. I think she had sinuses, but I was under the impression that she had outgrown it and was okay.

News24 also learnt that Ndlovu had another child who died in 2008, and that an inquest case had been opened due to the circumstances under which he died.

Information from the inquest docket revealed that the boy, who was 13-years-old at the time, was admitted at Zamokhuhle on 30 June 2008 with food poisoning.

The boy was discharged on 12 July. However, he was rushed back to the same hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

The hospital informed police. Ndlovu told police that the child had eaten at 16:00 and then went to bed at 17:00.

When he was not up by 19:00, Ndlovu told the officer that she had become worried, gone to check up on him, and then realised that he was not waking up.

She said she called her friends and they rushed the child back to Zamokuhle, where he was declared dead on arrival.

An inquest case was later opened to investigate the child's death.

