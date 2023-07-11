8h ago

Convicted sex trafficker and child rapist Gerhard Ackerman wants magistrate hearing his latest case removed

  • Earlier this year, Gerhard Ackerman was convicted of more than 700 charges of possession of child pornography, rape, human trafficking and sexual grooming linked to a child sex abuse ring he ran.
  • He is currently on trial in a separate matter where he is accused of molesting an 11-year-old boy in 2018.
  • On Monday, Ackerman halted court proceedings, indicating that he wanted to bring a recusal application against the presiding magistrate. 

Convicted child sex abuse ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman wants the magistrate presiding over his second sex crimes trial to recuse herself for what he claims is bias.

Ackerman, who was recently convicted on more than 700 charges relating to a sex abuse ring, appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday, where he is on trial in a separate matter.

In this case, Ackerman is accused of molesting an 11-year-old boy in a public bathroom at an upmarket country club in Johannesburg in August 2018. The boy was there with his school hockey team to play a match.

The trial was expected to continue with the cross-examination of the arresting officer, Colonel William Chauke.

However, the matter was adjourned as Ackerman's legal aid attorney informed the court that he needed to consult.

Following the short break, the court heard that Ackerman wanted to bring a recusal application against Magistrate Syta Prinsloo.

READ | Different boys, different bathrooms – same age, same modus operandi, Gerhard Ackerman trial hears

A visibly surprised Prinsloo asked on what possible grounds Ackerman wanted her to recuse herself from the matter.

Prinsloo was told that Ackerman believed she was biased. No further explanation was given, and Ackerman's attorney did not expand on the claims of bias.

The matter was subsequently postponed to Tuesday for the recusal application.

Modus operandi

Chauke previously testified about how he arrested Ackerman after following up a complaint that he had exposed himself to a child in a public bathroom in Johannesburg.

Chauke was also the arresting officer in another matter involving Ackerman, where Ackerman exposed himself to an 11-year-old boy in a public bathroom at a swimming school in Sunninghill in July 2018.

During his testimony, Chauke said Ackerman's modus operandi was the same in both incidents.

He also pointed out the similarities, including that both incidents involved minor boys.

READ | 'He had nightmares': A mother's anguish as son relives trauma of abuse at hands of child sex ring-accused

In the matter before court, Ackerman allegedly forced the victim to touch his penis four times before the victim managed to get away.

In January, Ackerman was found guilty in the swimming school incident. The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg accepted the evidence of two eyewitnesses, including the victim, who saw Ackerman "playing with himself" while recording the incident with his cellphone in the presence of a minor.

During the trial, his defence to these charges changed several times. He denied the allegations but later conceded that he may have touched himself but said all men do it.

The court found Ackerman guilty of two other incidents where he exposed himself to children in public bathrooms in the Western Cape.

Child sex abuse ring

While out on bail for the matter currently on trial, Ackerman ran a sex abuse ring which fronted as a massage parlour.

One of his clients, who also actively helped Ackerman in the ring, was Paul Kennedy, a well-known senior advocate and an acting High Court judge.

While Kennedy died by suicide before the trial started, Ackerman was found guilty of more than 700 charges in April, including possession of child pornography, human trafficking, rape, sexual grooming of children, attempted murder, sexual assault and sexual exploitation of children.

