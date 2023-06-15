Convicted wife beater Jaco Swart wanted for alleged assault of policewoman

AfriForum said a summons was issued for convicted wife beater Jaco Swart.

He allegedly assaulted a policewoman in January last year.

She was responding to a call for help from a neighbour.

Lobby group AfriForum confirmed a summons was issued for convicted wife beater Jaco Swart.

Swart made headlines last year after video footage of him assaulting his wife, Nicoleen Swart, went viral on social media.

AfriForum said Swart was now facing a new assault charge.

It said Swart was wanted for allegedly assaulting Warrant Officer Sonja Albertyn in January last year.

AfriForum's private prosecution unit is representing Albertyn.

Albertyn had responded to a neighbour's call to remove Swart from her property after he refused to leave.

The group said Swart was intoxicated and had allegedly attempted to prevent the woman from leaving her flat by locking the security gate.

Albertyn accessed the security gate and instructed Swart not to close the door.

He allegedly ignored the instruction and slammed the door, injuring the officer's tendon.

More police arrived after she called for back-up, and Swart left the woman's flat.

The group said Albertyn filed a criminal complaint against Swart at the Brackenfell police station.

It said the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape, advocate Nicolette Bell, only signed the nolle prosequi certificate on 26 May 2023.

In terms of the applicable legislation, there is a three-month time limit within which to initiate the private prosecution against an accused. Hence, the summons being applied for and issued at the Kuils River Magistrate's Court on 9 June 2023.

AfriForum said it had received information that Swart was working illegally in the UK - and this made it difficult to serve the summons due to his unknown whereabouts.

As such, it was unlikely he would appear in court on 14 August.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the Brackenfell police station could not verify the case number provided by AfriForum as relevant to questions about the alleged charges against Swart.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the prosecuting authority had issued the nolle prosequi certificate last month.

Ntabazalila said:

The criterion for any prosecution is whether upon a thorough assessment of all available facts, evidence, and circumstances there is a reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution. This criteria was applied to this case. The State cannot comment on the whereabouts of Mr Swart.

Swart pleaded guilty to two charges of assault, with intention to inflict grievous bodily harm, against his estranged wife. The assault happened at their business in 2018.

He was fined R20 000 and a three-year prison sentence, suspended for five years, in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on 7 June last year.

A video released by AfriForum after his sentencing showed him brutalising, pushing, punching, and kicking his wife.