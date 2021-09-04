Cooking oil spill: Clean-up on Free State N3 toll route continues

Clean-up crews were still busy on Saturday removing the massive cooking oil spill on the N3 near Montrose, in the Free State.

The clean-up continued into the night after a truck transporting cooking oil hit a road barrier and overturned on Friday near Montrose

The leaked cooking oil quickly spread over a 5km area in each direction, said the N3 Toll Concession company.

All lanes were closed, causing major traffic congestion on one the country's busiest highways.

On Friday night, emergency services managed to open one southbound lane. The northbound carriageway to Johannesburg remained closed.

"Traffic is being accommodated contraflow (one lane in each direction) on the southbound carriageway. Road users should prepare for slow moving traffic and delays along this section of the route, and are requested to remain patient and extra cautious," the N3 Toll Concession company said on Saturday.

No injuries were reported.