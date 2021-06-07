Cop accused of using Bushiri money as bribe in rape case back in court

Case of a senior cop who allegedly used Bushiri money to conceal having rape charges dropped against her husband is set for pre-trial.

The case will begin with pre-trial on 23 June.

All the accused are out on bail.

The case of a senior cop accused of using money from self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri as an alleged bribe to have rape charges against her husband dropped is set for pre-trial.

The case, which was back in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday, was set for pre-trial and disclosure on 23 June.

Brigadier Rosy Resandt and her husband Clifford Cornelius Resandt were arrested in December 2020 and charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

EXCLUSIVE | Slap on the wrist for cop accused of using Bushiri money to facilitate dropping of rape charges against her husband

Clifford - who is said to be Bushiri's security detail - was arrested on 20 January 2018 for allegedly raping a minor.

News24 earlier reported that according to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Spokesperson Sipho Ngwema, an amount of R500 000 was transferred from Shepherd Bushiri Ministries to Rosy's account on 22 January 2018.

The said money reflected in the child's parents home loan account. "The same day when the money reflected in the parents' account, the child dropped the charges against the husband. At the next court date, the case was withdrawn from the court," Ngwema previously stated in an earlier report.

The charges against Clifford were dropped shortly thereafter.

READ | Parents in dock for allegedly taking R500k to drop rape charges against Bushiri's security head

The parents of the alleged rape victim - who cannot be named to protect the minor's identity - are also facing charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice for accepting the alleged bribe to conceal the sexual assault of their child. All the accused in the case are out on bail.

The case returns to court on 23 June.