Cop accused of using Bushiri money as bribe to quash rape charge to stand trial in September

A senior police officer charged with receiving R500 000 from self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and using it as a bribe to have rape charges against her husband dropped will stand trial in September.

Brigadier Rosy Resandt, her husband, Clifford Cornelius Resandt, Bushiri's head of security, and the parents of the victim appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The case was postponed for trial, which will start on 13 September in the regional court.

The accused each face a charge of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

News24 previously reported the parents of the victim, who cannot be named to protect her identity, were arrested earlier this month and officially charged for allegedly accepting the gratification.

The Resandts were arrested in 2020.

Charges

According to the State, Clifford was originally arrested on 20 January 2018 for allegedly raping the couple's daughter who is a minor.

However, the charges against him were dropped shortly thereafter.

"An amount of R500 000 was transferred from Shepherd Bushiri Ministries to Rosy's account on 22 January 2018; the amount reflected on the parents of the child's home loan account," National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said at the time.

"The same day when the money reflected in the parents' account, the child dropped the charges against the husband. At the next court date, the matter was withdrawn from the court."

Slap on the wrist

In January, News24 revealed that following her first court appearance, Rosy was subjected to an internal police disciplinary hearing, where she was ultimately given a slap on the wrist.

A source told News24 Resandt had pleaded guilty to charges relating to police discipline under the South African Police Service Act.

The source said dismissal as a sanction was sought, given the seriousness of the charges, but instead her salary was suspended for two months and she was ordered to undergo counselling for corruption.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili confirmed the sanctions imposed on Rosy and said the office of the acting divisional commissioner for detective services had been notified of the ruling and would be studying it.

Police management has since challenged the disciplinary hearing's findings and outcomes, and Rosy moved out of the National Organised Crime Unit.